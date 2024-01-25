Harry Styles left 'shaken' as woman accused of stalking and harassing him on return from getaway with Taylor Russell

Harry Styles was said to have been caused "alarm and distress". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Harry Styles was left "shaken" after a woman allegedly stalked and harassed him.

Myra Carvalho, 35, is accused of causing the As It Was singer of "serious alarm or distress".

Prosecutors claim she targeted the ex-One Direction star in North London as he returned from a Caribbean holiday with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

Carvalho, who has been staying at a hostel in Earl's Court, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

She was accused of having "pursued a course of conduct - namely harassed - which amounted to stalking, causing serious alarm or distress".

Court documents say it had a "substantial adverse effect' on Styles's "usual day-to-day activities".

"Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he'd had a great break," a source told The Sun.

"This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning."

Carvalho was remanded in custody ahead of her next court appearance at Harrow Crown Court on February 20.