Hate Crimes In Schools Rise By 121% In Just Three Years

12 September 2019, 17:31 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 17:47

Hate crimes are on the rise in schools across the UK
Hate crimes are on the rise in schools across the UK. Picture: PA

Hate crimes in schools and colleges have more than doubled in three years, an LBC investigation has found.

Data from all of the UK's police forces have shown there were 900 hate-related incidents in schools in 2015, meaning on average there were five a day.

But that figure rose to 1,987 in 2018, an increase of 121 per cent.

Of the reported incidents, 71 per cent were described as being racist.

Ashley Davis, 11, has dual heritage and had to be pulled out of his school in Cornwall because of the abuse he faced on a daily basis.

He said he was subjected to a number of racist remarks, including being called a "n****r", and dubbed a "burnt chicken nugget".

“I just hated school,” he told LBC reporter Matthew Thompson.

"I didn’t want to go there every morning. I would cry a lot before school and wouldn’t want to go.”

His mum Natalee claimed the school didn't know how to deal with the problem, and when she went to the police they did not offer any help.

She said she felt as though there was no choice to remove Ashley from school, and is calling on the education system to make schools more inclusive.

Natalee added: "It’s important for children to learn equality and inclusion. It should be part of the curriculum. I feel like Ashley has been a guinea pig."

Hate crime is defined as a victim being targeted on the basis of race, religion, sexuality, disability or other grounds.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boris Johnson pledges more devolution in second trip to the North

Man charged with murder after baby pulled from river in Manchester

Hand-holding skeletons dubbed Lovers of Modena 'were both men'

John Bercow tells Boris Johnson not to break Brexit law like a 'bank robber'

Following US vape ban plans would see former smokers 'relapse', say UK health experts

The News Explained

Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?