Headteacher says school will change its name to Harry Kane Junior if England win the World Cup

By Chris Samuel

A headteacher has said his school will permanently change its name to Harry Kane Junior School if England win the World Cup, and said it will adopt the Tottenham striker's name during the tournament.

Gregory Hill, headteacher of Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, said that “from Monday onwards we’re going to be the Harry Kane Junior School”.

In post on social media, the school’s usual badge featured on the uniform was covered by a new one that features a picture of the prolific England forward.

“This is our official school badge on Monday,” said Mr Hill.

"Howard has gone, Harry Kane is in, we’re right behind England, we’re going to make sure that England wins the World Cup through all our cheer and good spirits as well.”

He continued: “If England win, we’re changing our name permanently to Harry Kane Junior School.”

Mr Hill said Kane is an “excellent role model for students” and that football was about “learning about different cultures and respect”.

The headteacher said he had given permission pupils to watch the Three Lions' opening match against Iran at 1pm on Monday.

"It's not just a football match - the World Cup is about education - notwithstanding the geography and cultural lifestyles of the different nations", Mr Hill said, "it's also about teamwork and good sportsmanship."

He said that as the school is an academy, he wouldn't need permission to change the school's name permanently, should Gareth Southgate's men lift the trophy.