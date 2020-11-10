Healthcare professional re-arrested on suspicion of murder of eight babies

10 November 2020, 10:35 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 10:38

Cheshire Police are investigating a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital
Cheshire Police are investigating a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A healthcare professional has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of nine others in Cheshire.

Her arrest relates to an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit in The Countess of Chester Hospital more than three years ago.

It is the third time the healthcare worker has been arrested in relation to the eight baby deaths but the two previous occasions came with separate additions.

In July 2018, she was arrested on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of six others at the Chester hospital's neonatal unit. On that occasion, she was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

In June 2019, she was then re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of six more. This arrest was also in connection with the attempted murder of three additional babies.

On Tuesday, she was arrested once again on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of nine others.

Cheshire Police said she remains in custody and is helping officers with their enquiries.

The parents of all the infants are being fully updated throughout the process and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, who is in charge of the investigation, said: "Due to the nature of this investigation it is extremely challenging but it is important to remember that, despite the passage of time, it is very much active and ongoing.

“There are no set timescales and we remain committed to carrying out a thorough investigation.

“We fully appreciate that it continues to have a big impact on all those involved – including the families of the babies, staff and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public.

“For that reason, I would urge people to avoid any commentary or speculation online or otherwise regarding the investigation itself or the identity of anyone involved as this is unhelpful and it could cause distress to the parents of the babies. It could also impact on the ongoing criminal case moving forward.

“At this stage, I am unable to go into any further details about the investigation but as soon as I can provide any further updates I will do.”

If anyone has any information they can get in touch with the investigation team via operation.hummingbird@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or they can call the Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saeb Erekat

Long-standing Palestinian spokesman Saeb Erekat dies aged 65

240 culturally significant books were stolen by a Romanian criminal gang

'Irreplaceable' stolen books worth £2.5 million returned to owners
An ICU nurse

Europe running low on intensive care beds amid virus spike

Donald Trump is continuing to refuse the election result while simultaneously blocking a transition of power

Donald Trump blocks smooth transition for Joe Biden and still refuses to concede
Martin Vizcarra

Peruvian politicians remove president over alleged graft and Covid response
The number of jobs lost between March and October has topped 782,000, new figures have shown.

Unemployment rises to 4.8% with 782,000 jobs lost since March

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: A new immunisation could be closer than we thought

Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be available and who would get it first?
Donald Trump is yet to concede the US 2020 election results

Why hasn't Donald Trump conceded in the US Election?

Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days

Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Health Secretary told LBC the vaccine was a signifiant step forwards

Matt Hancock: NHS told to be ready for vaccine 'from the start of December'
Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, warns expert

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, expert warns
How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

Sadiq Khan has opened up on the subject of President Trump

Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out 'for no other reason' than being Muslim
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC he thinks the 10pm curfew needs addressing after the English lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer urges ministers to rethink 10pm pub curfew after English lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London