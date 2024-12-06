'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The final heartbreaking social media post of “Japan’s most beautiful woman” has shed light on her final hours, after the star was found dead in her Tokyo home on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are investigating the death of actress Miho Nakayama, after she was was found unresponsive in her Tokyo home.

According to reports, the star was discovered sitting upright and leaning forward in the bathtub on 6 December.

There is a possibility the 54-year-old drowned, according to reports in local media outlets.

The Metropolitan Police department in the Japanese capital have also reportedly not ruled out her death as an accident or that it could have been caused by an illness.

Nakayama’s final instagram post is a piece of modern art displayed at an exhibition in Tokyo she had attended.

The work is a piece of material with the words “I have been to hell and back. And let me tell you, it was wonderful” embroidered on. It was made by French artist Louis Bourgeois.

Nakayama’s final instagram post is a piece of modern art displayed at an exhibition in Tokyo she had attended. The work is a piece of material with the words “I have been to hell and back. And let me tell you, it was wonderful” embroidered on. Picture: Instagram

Nakayama wrote in the caption: “I was so depressed for a few days that I could only talk to the friend I went with.”

Her agency later said in a statement that they“ 'are stunned by the sudden occurrence of this event,”' adding that the cause of death has not yet been identified.

Nakayama is known for the 1995 film Love Letter.

She was also one of the biggest pop stars to come out of Japan in the 1980s.

The star had been set to perform at a show in Osaka on the day of her death ahead of a 40th anniversary national concert tour. The show was cancelled due to her poor health.

Nakayama earned a reputation as Japan’s most beautiful woman during the peak of her career in the 1980s and 1990s.

During this period she also appeared in multiple popular television series, such as A Sleeping Forest (1998).