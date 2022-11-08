Heartbroken couple forced to cancel dream wedding after luxury Snowdonia hotel is used to house asylum seekers

8 November 2022, 16:24

Simon and Lucy had their wedding cancelled by the Snowdonia Hotel as they catered to the asylum seekers
Simon and Lucy had their wedding cancelled by the Snowdonia Hotel as they catered to the asylum seekers. Picture: Facebook / Hilton

By Danielle DeWolfe

A couple have spoken of their heartbreak after their dream wedding was cancelled, with their luxury hotel venue, located 300 miles from Dover, instead used to house asylum seekers.

Simon Pritchard, 31, and Lucy Campbell, 28, were five weeks away from tying the knot at the £300-a-night Hilton hotel in Snowdonia when they were told the asylum seekers would take priority.

The couple from Towyn, North Wales, made the booking a year ago, but were only told of the cancellation on Saturday via Zoom.

Ms Campbell said: “When we were told the venue was being cancelled, we were both completely gobsmacked.

“We'd been counting down the days for the wedding to happen. When they told us, we just couldn't believe it, especially the reason they gave us."

Read more: Dover far-right firebomber choked to death after attacking migrant centre

Simon Pritchard and Lucy Campbell
Simon Pritchard and Lucy Campbell. Picture: Social Media

Ms Campbell added: “I don't blame the staff, the people who had to tell me. It was out of their hands. But I'm not sure how to take the claim that the hotel had no choice in the matter, that the Home Office simply demanded it.”

News of the Home Office booking reached local Conservative MP Robin Millar, who has since spoken out on the matter.

Millar said: “It has come to my attention this evening that the Hilton Garden Inn at Adventure Parc Snowdonia in the Conwy Valley is providing emergency accommodation to asylum seekers whilst their applications are being processed.

“I've spoken with the agents for the site this evening - they have confirmed the arrangement is effective immediately.

Millar voiced concerns about the suitability of the hotel – whose rooms range from £146 to £300-a-night – given the remote location.

And he’s not alone, given a number of local councils are now taking legal action against the Home Office to stop the Government using hotels in their areas.

The remote luxury hotel costs up to £300 a night
The remote luxury hotel costs up to £300 a night. Picture: Hilton Garden Inn

Speaking out yesterday, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said this was only set to be a temporary measure, with officials seeking out more basic accommodation.

Mr Pritchard and Ms Campbell were due to marry in front of their three children on December 10.

However, time is now of the essence for the couple, as the law insists they must give Llandudno Registry Office 28 days' notice of their intentions to switch venue.

Speaking on the current housing of Migrants, Millar said: “I will be clear. I am concerned about the suitability of this property, in this location, for this purpose.”

The four-star Hilton Garden Inn is part of the Adventure Parc Snowdonia resort
The four-star Hilton Garden Inn is part of the Adventure Parc Snowdonia resort. Picture: Hilton Garden Inn

“It is a hotel not a detention centre. It is isolated and unsupported by the appropriate services.

“I've contacted the Home Office minister responsible for an explanation and the owner of the hotel this evening for more information and to find out more details for you.

“I have also spoken this evening with the leader of Conwy Borough Council Cllr Charlie McCoubry to see what arrangements are needed and can be put in place. He shares my concerns.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

RMT secretary general Mick Lynch has criticised the pensions proposals ahead of the strike

Travel chaos looms as Tube strike going ahead on Thursday over TfL pension dispute

Sunak and Hunt are said to be against breaking promises on pensions and benefits

Pensions and benefits to rise in line with inflation but families face 'stealth' raid on inheritance tax

Abbas has been jailed for his part in a money laundering scheme

Instagram star Hushpuppi who helped launder $14m for North Korea and tried to rinse Premier League club's money jailed

The M27, near where the collision took place

Two police officers injured after being hit by a car while dealing with motorway pile-up

The trial is taking place at Derby Crown Court

Mother accused of 'savage and brutal' murder of baby son claims the boy's father killed him

Andrew Leak died of asphyxiation, an inquest heard

Dover far-right firebomber choked to death after attacking migrant centre

Meghan Markle said the 'b-word' is used to dismiss women

'Difficult' is a codeword for 'b*tch' used to gaslight strong women, claims Meghan Markle

Inflation has reached record levels

'No peak in sight' for food price rises with inflation spiking to record of nearly 15 per cent

Mr Salman made his statement to German TV before being cut off

Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind' and gay visitors 'have to accept our rules', Qatar's World Cup ambassador says

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dead at 98

Carry On icon Leslie Phillips who starred in Harry Potter dies aged 98

Police were called to the North Lincolnshire residence where the body of beautician Clair Armstrong was discovered

Beauty salon owner, 50, found dead in rural village as a 54-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder

The super group had to be taken to their bedrooms

Three 90s pop stars 'drunk and abusive' in Butlin's

The tunnel has been discovered at a temple to the Greek god Osiris

Could Cleopatra's tomb be discovered? Experts find 'miracle' tunnel at Egyptian temple

Commuters across the country are facing another day of rail disruption

Rail misery continues as commuters face ongoing disruption and delays despite strike cancellation

Rishi Sunak is close to agreeing deal with US to ease winter gas shortages

Rishi Sunak close to sealing gas deal with the US to ease winter shortages

Cost of living payments are being made from Tuesday

Cost of living payments: Check if you are eligible for £324 help and when it will arrive in your account

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supermarket shelves remain empty in some areas as egg shortages look likely

Could eggs shell-out? Bird flu sees shoppers scramble as supermarket rationing looms

Matt Hancock could be rushed into the I'm A Celeb jungle after Olivia Attwood withdrew

Matt Hancock 'to be rushed into I'm A Celeb early' after shock exit of Olivia Attwood

Donald Trump has set a date for his big announcement

Donald Trump sets date for 'very big announcement' as rumours of a 2024 White House run grow
Just Stop Oil have climbed M25 gantries in at least seven locations

Nightmare on the M25: Unrepentant eco-activists cause rush hour chaos by blocking motorway for the second day
Zayn Malik has urged Rishi Sunak to extend the free school meals scheme

'No child should experience stigma': One Direction star Zayn Malik calls for free school meals for more children
Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his appointment of Gavin Williamson after more allegations of bullying were made

PM still stands by under-fire Gavin Williamson despite claims he told civil servant to 'slit their throat'
Toni Crews will become UK's first person to be dissected on TV show

Brave mum who died of rare type of cancer becomes UK first to be dissected on TV

An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Surrey Police

Climate change activists vow to cause chaos during rush-hour on the M25 again after 35 people were arrested
More strong winds and heavy rain is on the way.

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Wes Streeting has backed Keir Starmer

Wes Streeting backs Keir Starmer over claims NHS is hiring too many foreign staff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants
Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit