'Heartbroken' family of woman killed and dismembered by husband make urgent plea for domestic abuse victims

Holly Bramley was murdered by Nicholas Metson in Lincoln in March 2023. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The "heartbroken" family of woman killed and dismembered into more than 200 pieces by her husband have made an urgent plea to victims of domestic abuse following her death.

Holly Bramley's family paid tribute to a "beautiful, caring, innocent soul" in a devastating statement as they reached out to other victims of abuse.

"We, as a family, are asking and encouraging anyone living with domestic abuse to seek support and tell someone.

"There are services out there who can help victims find the happiness and freedom they deserve.

They added: "Let's make domestic abuse everyone's business. For Holly's sake."

Holly Bramley has been described by her family as a "vibrant, happy and affectionate daughter, sister and aunt". Picture: Lincolnshire Police

Nicholas Metson was sentenced on Monday to 19 years for murder.

The 28-year-old stabbed Holly, 26, at least four times in March 2023 before dismembering her and storing her body parts for a week in the kitchen larder at the flat they shared in Lincoln.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Metson tried to cover up what he had done by purchasing large amounts of cleaning products and paying a friend to help move the body parts to the River Witham in nearby Bassingham.

Ms Bramley's remains were discovered by a member of the public, who initially thought they belonged to an animal until he noticed a human hand in the river on the evening of March 25 - more than a week after she was last seen entering her flat.

Metson was sentenced to 19 years for Holly's murder. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police were called to the couple's flat in Shuttleworth House on 24 March 2023. Picture: Google Images

The family said Holly meeting Nicholas was "just the beginning of a rocky road" for her as she "embarked on a life of domestic abuse".

"Despite our trying, as a family we never managed to save her from that" they said.

'Barbaric and heinous'

In a full statement released by Lincolshire Police, the family said: "Today is a mixture of emotions for us as we see that justice has finally been served after losing our vibrant, happy and affectionate daughter, sister and aunt in such a barbaric and heinous way 12 months ago."

"The loss of Holly is still raw as we’ve come to learn more and more of what happened to her before and after her tragic death.

"Today is by no means closure but it is a milestone in the process of our grief and healing.

"Our dear sweet Holly was a beautiful, caring, innocent soul who had a kindness and warmth that affected everyone she met.

"She loved to sing, dance, had a passion for animals and was rarely seen without a smile on her face.

"Her vibrant spirit and infectious laughter filled our lives with joy, she was truly special. She adored her younger brothers, nieces and nephews and wanted nothing more than to become a mother herself one day.

"To have children of her own to dote on and shower with love. She has so many family and friends who love her who are now left feeling truly devastated that she is no longer here to live the long and happy life she deserved."

Holly's family said she had a "vibrant spirit and infectious laughter". Picture: Handout

They added: "We, as a family, are asking and encouraging anyone living with domestic abuse to seek support and tell someone. There are services out there who can help victims find the happiness and freedom they deserve.

"The Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service, LDASS, is one who provides nonjudgmental support to anyone who reaches out.

"We miss Holly so much our hearts are broken.

"But, if anything, we need her death to highlight that domestic abuse is NOT OK.

"If she had recognised that this was what she was being subjected to, we may have her home with us now.

"Let's make Domestic Abuse everyone's business. For Holly's sake. Thank you."

Reports emerged last week that "evil monster" Metson had a history of being cruel to animals and had previously punished his wife by killing their pets in gruesome ways.

A source told MailOnline that Metson once dumped Ms Bramley's new puppy in a washing machine, leaving her to discover the dead dog inside with the drum still spinning.

He killed her hamsters by putting them in a food blender and the microwave oven, and once she had fled to a police station with her pet rabbits to escape him.