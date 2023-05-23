Heartbroken mother took her own life in same spot as 16-year-old son ‘because she couldn’t live without him’

23 May 2023, 21:10 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 21:12

The inquest concluded Camille Hardman's death was suicide.
The inquest concluded Camille Hardman's death was suicide. Picture: Justgiving

By Jenny Medlicott

A heartbroken mother took her own life at the same place her 16-year-old son killed himself just eight weeks earlier, an inquest heard.

Camille Hardman, 45, re-enacted her son Ethan’s suicide in the same location just eight weeks after he took his life.

Her son Ethan took his life in October, just a few months after his 16th birthday.

His suicide came after splitting up from his girlfriend, the death of his grandmother and struggles he encountered from starting his first job, the court heard.

His mother Camille was admitted to a mental health unit just days after his death, as she began expressing suicidal thoughts to her family.

On December 8, her sister visited her home in Walton-le-Dale, near Preston, Lancashire to find the doors wide open –including the side gate.

Camille was nowhere to be found in the house and the court was told it is believed she left through the side gate to avoid being caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ms Hardman left a note in which she described her struggle to cope with Ethan’s death and instructions on how she wanted her own death to be handled afterwards.

Her body was later found in a nearby woodland area known as Forty Steps by the same officer who discovered her son’s body and in the same area.

Area Coroner Kate Bisset said: “This was an absolute tragedy, utterly heart-breaking.

“Camille was an intelligent, articulate and loving lady and Ethan was the light of her life.

“When Ethan died she was destroyed by the loss, her heart was broken beyond repair.”

Preston Coroner’s Court also heard that the mother had a history of depression dating back 20 years, which included previous suicidal threats.

But this all became “too much”, the inquest heard, when her only child killed himself in October.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Her son took his life in October.
Her son took his life in October. Picture: Justgiving

Camille’s partner, Richard Benson, told court: “Camille had lots of challenges and had struggles with her mental health. But she was very loving, kind, funny and intelligent.”

Mr Benson broke down in tears at court, as he revealed Camille expressed suicidal intent multiple times in the weeks following Ethan’s death.

A statement was also read out that said she had been given anti-depressants following his death due to her deteriorating mental health.

The inquest heard that she had periods of heavy drinking, pushing her to attend meetings at Alcoholic Anonymous.

The 45-year-old had been detained for a short period in Leeds under the Mental Health Act following concerns from her family and health care professionals.

Camille made multiple threats to her life after Ethan committed suicide.
Camille made multiple threats to her life after Ethan committed suicide. Picture: Justgiving

Camille managed to briefly escape the unit to a hotel, where she unsuccessfully attempted suicide.

Tony Garner told the court about his interaction with Ms Hardman while he was out walking his dog.

“She said she was fine,” he said. “I got about six feet beyond her and she said “just over there my son killed himself".

“I helped her up and she said she would be OK. So I went home and went to work, but it played on my mind.

“Later that day I saw a Facebook post in which she seemed upbeat. I messaged her back inviting her to go for a walk if she wanted to talk.

“Then I saw a post later that she had gone back to those woods and took her own life. I realised I was probably one of the last people to see her alive.”

The deaths were described as "utterly heart-breaking".
The deaths were described as "utterly heart-breaking". Picture: Justgiving

An investigation opened into her death showed mental health professionals were not at fault for the mother’s suicide and that they did everything they could in the given circumstances.

But it did flag “frustration” about West Yorkshire Police’s handling of information about Camille when she went missing for three days.

Coroner Kate Bisset told the inquest: “The loss of a child is unthinkable, but it was unsurvivable for Camille.

“The services did everything they could to support her mental health.

“I am equally satisfied Richard and her family could not have done any more to protect her.

“There is nothing that could have been done differently by that family. And the man in the woods is not responsible in any way.”

She also added that Camille had deliberately omitted information from mental health staff so as not to raise suspicion about her suicide and plan it without restraint.

A fundraiser has been set up following the pair’s death, which can be found here.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case

Bake Off's Prue Leith has called for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK, but said we should be "very careful about how we legislate" amid fears it could lead to coercion from families or doctors.

'Suicide suffering or Switzerland': Bake Off's Prue Leith calls for legalisation of assisted dying despite 'beancounting' fears
Election 2024 DeSantis

DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’

A riot broke out in Cardiff after Harvey Evans (L) and Kyrees Sullivan (R) died in a collision on Monday tonight

Police force refers itself to watchdog as footage shows police van following bike before fatal Cardiff crash

Biden Detained Americans

Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months

France Salvery

Records of French slaves inscribed on UN world heritage register

Kenya Tea Protests

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn harvesting machines

Boris Johnson has been referred to police

Boris referred to police by Cabinet Office after 'diary reveals visits by friends to Chequers' under lockdown rules

Italy Floods

Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north

Rolf Harris's death certificate has been revealed

Disgraced star Rolf Harris died of neck cancer and 'frailty of old age' and was due to be cremated, death certificate reveals
Guyana School Fire

Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 deliberately set by student, says official

Switzerland

Geneva airport briefly closed as activists protest against private jet fair

International students are to be banned from bringing their family to the UK in new bid to curb migration.

Overseas students banned from bringing family to UK as they ‘make limited contribution to the economy’

India Sexual Abuse

Indian wrestlers hold candlelight march demanding sports official’s arrest

The Bank of England has claimed it has "very big lessons" to learn after it vastly underestimated inflation forecasts, instead pointing the finger of financial blame at the weather.

Stormy forecast: Bank of England has 'very big' lessons to learn as it blames the weather for underestimating inflation

Harris's final days were spent in the dark and struggling to speak

Rolf Harris's final days: Living in the dark, unable to speak and shooed away from a primary school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indy 500-Honorary Starter

Actor Adam Driver to be honorary starter for Indianapolis 500

Nikki Allan was brutally murdered in 1992

Killer David Boyd jailed for at least 29 years after murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992
Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today.

‘Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more’: Eco-activists storm Shell annual shareholder meeting
Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe
Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday

Women 'quite clearly' can have a penis, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells LBC

Lithuania Nato

Pilots being trained as EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were the 'best of friends'

'I beg you all to stop': Cardiff crash victim's mum begged riot mob to move as her teen son lay dying in street
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish set for Power Our Planet show in Paris

Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

France Cannes

Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes discuss May December at Cannes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit