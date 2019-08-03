Heathrow Airport To Cancel 172 Flights On Monday And Tuesday Over Pay Dispute

Heathrow Airport will cancel 172 flights on Monday and Tuesday after thousands of workers overwhelmingly rejected a revised pay offer.

Workers at Heathrow Airport, including security guards, firefighters and engineers, voted by almost 9-1 to reject a pay offer, says union Unite.

A two-day strike is planned to start on Monday, with a further 48-hour stoppage due from August 23rd.

Heathrow Airport cancelled a number of flights for Monday and Tuesday before hearing the result of the ballot.

Unite said it would immediately enter talks at the conciliation service Acas, warning Heathrow against choosing to pay millions of pounds in compensation to airlines for cancelled flights rather than using the money to settle the dispute.

More to follow...