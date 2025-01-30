Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Reeves said the Cabinet was united on plans for a third runway, despite facing criticism from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

She said the extension could be achieved by 2035 with changes to planning rules.

"We can achieve [the third runway] in 10 years," Ms Reeves said. "It wouldn’t be possible under current planning rules.

"We’re changing the planning rules to actually get things done.

"Let me tell you the timeline. We’ve asked Heathrow to come forward with plans by summer.

"We want to grant a development consent order in this parliament to have spades in the ground in this parliament."

Read more: Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing

Read more: ‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

Heathrow expansion to be completed 'within 10 years' says Chancellor

Asked about opposition to the expansion, Ms Reeves said: "The Cabinet have signed this off. We back these plans I have huge respect for Sadiq. But I know sustainable aviation and economic growth can, and do, go hand in hand.

"The way we fly has changed hugely. Engines are more efficient, reducing carbon emissions and sustainable aviation fuel is changing the way that we fly."

It comes after Mr Khan told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Wednesday that he would 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block the third Heathrow runway.

He said he opposed the expansion for three main reasons.

"The first reason is that the conurbation next to Heathrow is the biggest in Europe," Mr Khan said. "The numbers of people affected by noise just with two runways is more than the numbers affected by Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam, Munich, Frankfurt and Madrid, put together that's with two runways.

"My second concern in relation to a third runway at Heathrow is the impact on air quality. In London one of the poorest air quality areas is around Heathrow. I'm not sure how 300,000 more flights leads to better air quality.

"And my third big concern in relation to a third runway at Heathrow is our ability to meet our climate change commitments."

Heathrow bosses have been trying to build a third runway for nearly 20 years amid concerns over constrained capacity at the airport, one of the world's busiest.

Advocates say that expanding capacity will enable Britain to grow faster by attracting more visitors and investment - and believe that the failure to build a third runway is symptomatic of the UK's aversion to creating the necessary infrastructure for growth.

Reeves, the Chancellor, said on Wednesday she would support expanding the airport as she seeks to grow the economy.

But some in Labour remain opposed, largely for environmental reasons.