'Heathrow incompetence will cause 'airmageddon': Emirates rejects airport's passenger cap

14 July 2022, 12:13

Emirates wants to defy Heathrow's instructions on passenger numbers
Emirates wants to defy Heathrow's instructions on passenger numbers. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A top airline has rejected Heathrow's bid to restrict how many passengers fly from the airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's airport chaos showed no signs of abating a war of words broke out between Emirates and the international travel hub, with the former warning the decision would cause "airmageddon".

Heathrow has imposed a cap of 100,000 passengers a day – a cut of around 4,000 – until September 11, with airlines told to stop selling tickets for the summer.

But Emirates said in a statement on Thursday that it is "highly regrettable that LHR last evening gave us 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts, of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air" and said it would continue to operate as normal.

"Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance," it said.

"This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands."

The Dubai-based airline said its ground handling and catering teams are ready to handle its flights so "the crux of the issue lies with the central services and systems which are the responsibility of the airport operator".

Heathrow is among the airports to have seen disruption post-pandemic
Heathrow is among the airports to have seen disruption post-pandemic. Picture: Getty

Airport disruption has seen a raft of flights cancelled and hours-long delays and queues across the UK's terminals.

Blame has been laid at the foot of travel and aviation companies for not hiring enough staff, having cut jobs during the pandemic when demand was much lower than normal thanks to restrictions and lockdowns.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow's chief executive, said the cap was necessary to stop service dropping to "unacceptable" levels.

"Our colleagues are going above and beyond to get as many passengers away as possible, but we cannot put them at risk for their own safety and wellbeing," he said.

Emirates said it will continue to operate as normal and added: "LHR chose not to act, not to plan, not to invest. Now faced with an "airmageddon" situation due to their incompetence and non-action, they are pushing the entire burden - of costs and the scramble to sort the mess - to airlines and travellers," Emirates added.

It concluded: "Until further notice, Emirates plans to operate as scheduled to and from LHR."

Read more: Heathrow tells airlines to stop selling tickets for summer travel

Tourists face further headaches with looming industrial action set to cause disruption.

British Airways workers at the west London airport are deciding on strike dates, which could be set during the peak summer holiday period.

Members of the GMB and Unite unions, including check-in staff, have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Heathrow hit back: "Aviation is a complex network and no-one can operate in isolation. The network continues to suffer from Covid-related challenges.

"While many factors have resulted in the delayed flights, misconnected bags, long waits for arriving bags and last-minute cancellations at Heathrow and airports across Europe in recent weeks, a key issue is airline ground-handling teams which are currently only resourced up to 70% capacity to serve passenger demand which has returned to 80-85% of pre-pandemic levels.

"For months we have asked airlines to help come up with a plan to solve their resourcing challenges, but no clear plans were forthcoming and with each passing day the problem got worse.

"We had no choice but to take the difficult decision to impose a capacity cap designed to give passengers a better, more reliable journey and to keep everyone working at the airport safe.

"We have tried to be as supportive as possible to airlines and our 100,000 cap on daily departing passengers is significantly higher than the 64,000 cap at Schiphol (in Amsterdam).

"It would be disappointing if instead of working together, any airline would want to put profit ahead a safe and reliable passenger journey."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain is facing scorching temperatures amid fears of a hosepipe ban

Emergency COBRA meeting called ahead of 3-day 102F ‘exceptional’ heatwave

A "lunatic" driver yelled at a pair of naked cyclists

Nude cyclists yelled at and deliberately knocked down as they raise cash for charity

Breaking
Train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on July 30

Rail union barons announce second July train strike adding to summer travel misery

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym

Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee hit with restraining order by ex

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?

Liz Truss launched her leadership campaign against Penny Mordaunt.

'I'm loyal to Boris': Liz Truss unveils plan to beat the march of Mordaunt

Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London to enter pleas

Smirking Kevin Spacey denies string of sexual assault charges in the UK

Lord Rose said he is backing Rishi Sunak

Tories have gone too far to the right - I'm backing Sunak, says Lord Stuart Rose

Mick Lynch said the public backs the RMT rail strikes

'Public support us': Militant RMT boss Mick Lynch claims ahead of fresh train strikes

Therese Coffey spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Millions of households to receive £326 from today to help with cost of living crisis

A mother of two died in a house fire after a child set fire to a teddy bear

Mum of two killed in blaze after child set fire to teddy bear with cigarette lighter

Deported criminals are among thousands of migrants who crossed the channel this year

Deported criminals sneak back into the UK among thousands of migrants' Channel crossings

Penny Mordaunt came second in Wednesday's vote, with Rishi Sunak in first and Liz Truss in third

Thumbs up for Mordaunt as she vows crackdown on 'evil and barbaric' people smugglers

Some nurses say they cannot drink water or use fans on hospital wards

Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

A supermoon will be visible on Wednesday night

Stargazers set to catch glimpse of 'brightest supermoon of the year'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Premier League has said it is not currently taking further action against the player, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police

Premier League club taking no action against player arrested on suspicion of rape
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Boy, 13, arrested after 'two women and teenage girl sexually assaulted in park'
Jeremy Hunt has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi
Liverpool fans were blamed for the chaos at the final

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League final chaos, says French Senate
Mick Lynch's RMT union has announced another rail strike

National rail strike to go ahead this month in ongoing dispute over pay, RMT announces
A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet
Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues
Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out
Boris Johnson's first post-resignation PMQs got off to a fiery start

Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London