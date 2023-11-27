Heathrow travellers face chaos as three key rail routes to airport suspended or delayed

27 November 2023, 08:34 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 09:57

Key rail routes to Heathrow were all suspended or delayed this morning
Key rail routes to Heathrow were all suspended or delayed this morning. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Three of the main routes bringing passengers to Heathrow airport have been suspended this morning causing chaos for travellers.

The Elizabeth line was suspended between Hayes and Harlington and Heahtrow terminals due to signal failure, the Piccadilly line was suspended between Acton Town and Heathrow due to a fire alert and the Heathrow Express was also suspended in both directions due to a broken down train.

It means all rail routes to Heathrow have issues this morning.

The Piccadilly line has minor delays on the rest of the line and the Elizabeth Line has severe delays between Paddington and Hayes and Harlington.

One furious passenger posted online: “Welcome back to London. Elizabeth line cancelled. Heathrow Express cancelled. Major delays on the Piccadilly line. Well done TFL.”

Another said: “Why are both of your services so terrible that the Express and Elizabeth line have problems to Heathrow on the same day!!”.

It comes after a weekend of disruption with engineering works on both the Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express.

