Police Called To London Lido After Huge Crowds Try To Escape Heat

Brockwell Lido (File Photo). Picture: Wikipedia

Police have rushed to a London Lido after crowds of people tried to get in to escape the heat.

The Met Police have confirmed they attended Brockwell Lido, after "a group of 500" attempted to get in.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police were called to Brockwell Lido, Dulwich Road, SE24 at 12.00 to reports of overcrowding.

"Officers attended. Security staff at the lido have closed the doors as a group of 500 people are trying to get in.

"The owners of the venue are advising people not to come as there is a three-hour waiting time.

"No arrests."

Lido waiting time update:

Please be aware the wait is between 1-3 hours. Please ensure you bring food and water for the waiting period. — Brockwell Lido (@Brockwell_Lido) July 25, 2019

The owners of the lido have warned that queues to get in are so large swimmers should bring food and water for while they wait.