Heavy Rain Causes Disruption Across UK

1 August 2019, 06:52

Soldiers from 2 Yorks arrive in Grinton, North Yorkshire to help out with flood damage, after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday.
Soldiers from 2 Yorks arrive in Grinton, North Yorkshire to help out with flood damage, after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Homes have been evacuated and stranded people rescued as heavy downpours caused flooding across parts of the UK.

Flooding has disrupted all lines of the railway between Manchester Airport and Wilmslow, train operator Northern says.

Disruption of the lines due to heavy rain is expected until 8am on Thursday.

Those delayed by more than 15 minutes may seek compensation from the operator.

A major incident was declared late on Wednesday in Poynton, Cheshire, due to "severe flooding".

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said firefighters, emergency services personnel and staff from Highways England were helping those affected, with a rest centre established at Poynton Civic Hall.

Police urged people not to ignore "road closed" signs by driving or walking through water.

"Your car could become submerged and the road underneath could have collapsed, putting you in danger," the Macclesfield North and Poynton police Twitter account said.

CFRS added: "Please bear with us, crews and police officers are working very hard to get to those in need and the most vulnerable in our communities."

The Environment Agency put out multiple flood warnings and alerts covering central, north-west and north-east England on Wednesday.

Forecasters at the Met Office also issued an all-day yellow warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms, covering a large swathe of England northwards from Manchester, Sheffield and Lincoln.

Further showers are due on Thursday but they are not expected to be as heavy, with no weather warnings in place.

