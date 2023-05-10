'Worst I've seen in 20 years': Heavy storms cause flash flooding and disruption across parts of England

People were evacuated from their homes in Somerset, according to reports. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

Heavy storms caused flash flooding and significant disruption across parts of the UK on Tuesday.

A number of people were evacuated from their homes in Somerset, according to reports.

In one village, North Cadbury, some 18 properties became overwhelmed with water after heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Devon, residents described seeing "torrential" rain, also causing flash flooding.

The relative calm after the storm 🌩🌧 the worst we've seen in 20 years here in Somerset... my husband chose a good day to visit family!😉 Our farmer neighbour and I spent the afternoon in floods, rain, thunder & lightning trying to clear drains.. clocked up 20k steps though 👍😀 pic.twitter.com/Yr9p4my0Qd — Evelyn May💙🇬🇧🇺🇦🎶🌱🌻#fillthemwithkindness (@EvelynMay51) May 9, 2023

A number of weather warnings were put in place by the Met Office, including for the south and south west, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands until 10pm on Tuesday.

One resident in Somerset described the heavy rainfall as "the worst we've seen in 20 years here in Somerset".

"Showers over the next few days could be heavy with the risk of thunder and hail," Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said, according to the BBC.

"In fact, through Tuesday evening there is a warning for thunderstorms across the south east.

"So you could run into some heavy bursts through the next few hours before that risk eases."