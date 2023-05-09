The seven illnesses your pharmacist will be able to treat without having to see GP

The plan is expected to be rolled out by winter. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Patients suffering a range of different illnesses will soon be able to visit their pharmacist to receive treatment, instead of their GP.

The plan, which is expected to be rolled out as soon as winter this year, will be implemented in an attempt to free up GP appointments, as well as improve patient care.

In particular, patients with common illnesses will be able to use their local pharmacy, rather than ring their GP at 8am in the hope of getting an appointment.

Speaking about the plans, NHS England CEO, Amanda Pritchard, said: "This will help us to free up millions of appointments for those who need them most, as well as supporting staff to do less admin and spend more time with patients."

The Prime Minister hopes the measures will help end the "all-too stressful wait" for appointments by freeing up 15 million slots at doctors' surgeries over the next two years.

Full list of illnesses soon to be treated by pharmacies

The plan is part of the government's aim to reduce GP waiting times. Picture: Getty

Earache

Sore throat

Sinusitis

Impetigo

Shingles

Infected insect bites

Urinary tract infection

Read More: The end of the 8am scramble for a GP: New plans see an end to dreaded wait tones with urgent cases seen on same day

Read More: Pharmacies allowed to prescribe medicine under plans to free up GP appointments

Mr Sunak announced the measures as he seeks to bounce back from the Conservatives' poor performance in last week's local elections, which saw the Tories shed more than 1000 councillors.

"I am getting on with delivering on my five priorities and transforming primary care is the next part of this Government's promise to cut NHS waiting lists," he said.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts as he has his blood pressure checked by pharmacist Peter Baillie, during a visit to a GP surgery. Picture: Getty

"I know how frustrating it is to be stuck on hold to your GP practice when you or a family member desperately need an appointment for a common illness.

"We will end the 8am rush and expand the services offered by pharmacies, meaning patients can get their medication quickly and easily."