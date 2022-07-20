Help for Households: Top retailers come together in bid to slash costs for Brits

20 July 2022, 22:31 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 23:15

Retailers are offering fresh deals for the summer holidays
Retailers are offering fresh deals for the summer holidays. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Some of the biggest UK retailers are set to offer fresh deals to help families struggling with soaring prices over the summer holidays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Businesses agreed to slash checkout costs as part of a new Help for Households campaign from the Government.

It comes as the surging cost of living is pushing more and more families towards breaking point, with rising food and fuel prices sending inflation to a 40-year high.

The deals - agreed by the Government's cost-of-living tsar and former Just Eat chief David Buttress - include the extension of supermarket giant Asda's scheme allowing children to buy a meal for £1, and the introduction of a "feed your family for a fiver" campaign by Sainsbury's.

London theatres will also let children see a West End show for free in August with a fee-paying adult, while telecoms firm Vodafone is promoting a mobile social tariff of £10 a month.

Amazon has a page linking to free music and TV, learning resources and value groceries, while children can get a free meal at Morrisons cafes.

Read more: Inflation rises to fresh 40-year high of 9.4% as cost of living crisis bites

Read more: Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?

Boris Johnson said the campaign was introduced to help families across the country who are "feeling the pinch".

The caretaker PM said: "That's why this Government is providing an unprecedent £37 billion worth of support to help households through the storm.

"Both the public and private sector have a role to play here - and that's why it's great to see so many leading UK businesses are now coming forward to offer new deals and discounts that will provide much needed respite at the checkout.

"This won't solve the issue overnight but it's yet another weapon in our arsenal as we fight back against scourge of rising prices and inflation."

The campaign will also provide fresh discounts during the back-to-school period, in autumn when energy bills are expected to surge to new record highs, and during the Christmas shopping season.

Mr Johnson and Mr Buttress are set to meet leaders of participating companies in Downing Street on Thursday to discuss further cost-cutting initiatives.

Mr Buttress will praise the campaign's "good start" while making clear that "we've got more to do and more deals to announce - not just over the summer holidays but when kids return to school and in the run up to Christmas when costs are typically higher".

People can find all the deals on the Government's Help for Households website.

