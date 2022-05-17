'Helpless' Bank of England Governor warns of 'apocalyptic' food price rises

17 May 2022, 00:18 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 00:19

Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning about food price rises
Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning about food price rises. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Governor of the Bank of England has warned there is "very real income shock" coming from energy prices and "apocalyptic" food prices but stood by the Bank's policy decisions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Bailey said he felt "helpless" as he defended the bank of England's monetary policy despite households being battered by soaring inflation.

Mr Bailey told MPs at the Treasury Select Committee on Monday that UK consumer demand will be impacted by current inflation, which is the highest in 30 years, and this is expected to cause higher unemployment.

Read more: Boris scraps ban on BOGOF supermarket junk food deals amid cost of living crisis

Watch: 'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

The Office for National statistics recorded inflation at 7 per cent in March and later this week is expected to unveil over 8 per cent inflation for last month.

The Bank of England has said inflation is likely to peak at 10.25 per cent during the final quarter of 2022.

"The main driver of inflation and what brings it down is the very big, real income shock which is coming from outside forces and, particularly, energy prices and global goods prices," Mr Bailey told MPs.

"That will have an impact on domestic demand and it will dampen activity, and I'm afraid it looks like it will increase unemployment."

Mr Bailey issued the warning to the Treasury Select Committee on Monday
Mr Bailey issued the warning to the Treasury Select Committee on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Bailey, who himself earns more than £500,000 a year, has previously fallen under fire for telling Brits not to ask for a pay rise to avoid driving inflation up further.

Weeks later he was criticised for not remembering exactly how much he was paid, saying "I don't carry that [information] around in my head".

He told the committee on Monday that "we are walking a very narrow path" between surging inflation and risks to growth.

The Governor stressed that the war in Ukraine has resulted in an unpredictable jump in inflation, highlighting that there is still a "major worry" over further rises in food prices due to the conflict.

Read more: Martin Lewis 'loses rag' as he blasts energy price cap changes as 'f***ing disgrace'

Read more: 'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at message from 500k Bank boss to struggling Brits

"The Ukrainian finance minister said is that there is food in store but they can't get it out," he told MPs.

"While he was optimistic about crop planting, as a major supplier of wheat and cooking oil, he said we have no way of shipping it out and that is getting worse.

"It is a major worry for this country and a major worry for the developing world.

"Sorry for being apocalyptic but that is a major concern."

The Governor said there was "major worry" over further rises in food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine
The Governor said there was "major worry" over further rises in food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

In March, UK food inflation increased by 5.9 per cent and is expected to accelerate in the coming months.

Michael Saunders, who sits on the Bank's monetary policy committee, said he believes tighter monetary policy would have done little to alter the current rate of inflation.

Read more: NHS prescription charges in England to be frozen in bid to curb cost of living crisis

Read more: Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

Mr Bailey also told MPs that he does not think the Bank "could have done anything differently" to avoid sharp price rises.

"There have been a series of supply shocks, most recently with the impact of the war - Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We can't predict things like wars - that's not in anybody's power."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation

Amber Heard admits not giving $3.5m divorce settlement to charity

Priti Patel will announce on Tuesday volunteer police officers will be given Taser training

Volunteer police officers to be given Tasers to 'raise standards' and 'reassure' public

Thomas Hazell is claiming £4 million from the University of Birmingham after he slipped in a puddle.

Birmingham graduate is suing university for £4m after 'slipping in puddle' at 2am

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Northern Ireland politician Paula Bradshaw has told LBC she was "flabbergasted" that Boris Johnson "wasn't even aware" of the Stormont designation process of government in talks today.

Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims

Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay.

Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

Callum Wheeler has been found guilty of murdering Julia James

Man found guilty of murdering PCSO Julia James while she was walking her dog in Kent

Sir Keir said he would resign if fined by Durham Constabulary

'Everything is on the line' by offering to resign if fined says Starmer

Teen ambulance driver Liam Gallimore has won £20,000 in a discrimination claim after he was subject to homophobic abuse.

Teen ambulance worker subjected to 'torrent' of homophobic abuse awarded £20,000

Babis Anagnostopolou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Caroline Crouch.

Greek pilot found guilty of murdering Brit wife Caroline Crouch and hanging their dog

Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, the National Federation of Fish Friers has warned.

Third of fish and chip shops could face closure over food shortages

The accusations are the latest raised against the Russian military

Russian commander 'shot wounded troops after asking if they could no longer walk'

Coleen Rooney's cross examination continued at the High Court on Monday.

Coleen kept Wayne in the dark about Rebekah Vardy 'sting operation', Wagatha trial hears

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

Phythian was jailed for eight years

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian jailed for eight years for child sex abuse

Martin Lewis told LBC the energy market offers consumers the worst of both worlds

Martin Lewis 'loses rag' as he blasts energy price cap changes as 'f***ing disgrace'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden NATO

Turkey objects as Sweden and Finland seek Nato membership

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a Greek pilot and flight instructor, centre, escorted by policemen arrives at a court in Athens, Greece

Greek helicopter pilot convicted of murdering British wife

Elisabeth Borne

Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new prime minister

Ruslana, Ukrainian singer and former Eurovision Song Contest winner, speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey

Singer Ruslana seeks Turkey’s help for Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for Nato membership in Stockholm

Sweden joins Finland in seeking Nato membership

People navigate a street during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq

Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms

South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies arrives at Kempton Park Magistrates' Court in Johannesburg

World Cup-winning rugby player Elton Jantjies charged after plane incident
The steering wheel of a Renault Sport Special

French carmaker Renault to sell Russian operations to Moscow

Sara Atkins in Pennsylvania holding a pillow with an image of her father Andy Rotman-Zaid, who died of Covid-19 in December 2020

US deaths from Covid-19 hit one million

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a blown Russian APC near Kutuzivka, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine

International efforts to respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine pick up pace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service
Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister

Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister
Oxbridge trying to 'end discrimination by discriminating against' privately educated - Camilla Tominey

Oxbridge 'discriminating against' private schools in strive for fairness - Camilla Tominey
Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Education Sec's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment

Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Zahawi's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment
Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police