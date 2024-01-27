Post Office chairman to be replaced 'because of spats with Government' after public fury over Horizon scandal

Post Office chairman Henry Staunton is leaving his role after weeks of public criticism of the company's handling of the Horizon IT scandal which saw sub-postmasters wrongly jailed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Post Office chairman Henry Staunton is leaving his role after a row with the Government over the Horizon scandal, reports claim.

Mr Staunton will depart from the role following a phone call with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch on Saturday, it was announced earlier.

Sources told Sky News that Badenoch would replace him after tensions between the Post Office and the Government in recent weeks.

One insider added that there were several sources of tension between the institutions in the wake of renewed scrutiny regarding the Post Office Horizon scandal.

They agreed to "part ways with mutual consent" and an interim will be appointed "shortly", the Department for Business and Trade said.

Mr Staunton only took up the post at the state-owned company in December 2022, following nine years as chairman of WH Smith. Picture: Parliament TV

Mr Staunton only took up the post at the state-owned company in December 2022, following nine years as chairman of WH Smith.

He had been tasked with leading the board of directors as the business reels from the fallout of what has been described as the UK's biggest miscarriage of justice.

More than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses were prosecuted by the Post Office after faulty accounting software Horizon made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

The saga prompted an outcry across the country after it was dramatised in the ITV series Mr Bates Vs The Post Office earlier this month.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

A Government spokesperson said: "In a phone call earlier today, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Henry Staunton, chair of Post Office Limited (POL), agreed to part ways with mutual consent.

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

"An interim will be appointed shortly and a recruitment process for a new chair will be launched in due course, in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments."

The Business Secretary said: "The Post Office is rightfully under a heightened level of scrutiny at this time. With that in mind, I felt there was a need for new leadership, and we have parted ways with mutual consent."