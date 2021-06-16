Hero dog 'Digby' saves woman from taking her own life on motorway bridge

Digby the 'defusing' dog was taken to the scene with hopes of helping the woman. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

By Emma Soteriou

A heroic dog has been praised for saving a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene as a part of a multi-agency response to a report of a woman on the motorway bridge.

Police negotiators spoke with the young lady but concerns continued to grow.

A fire crew brought along Digby - their 'defusing' dog - with hopes he would be able to help.

As soon as he got there, the woman looked around and smiled at the dog, police said.

This led to a conversation about Digby's role at the fire service, where his job is to help crews who have been exposed to trauma as a part of their therapy sessions.

Digby helps firefighters who have faced traumatic experiences. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The service offered her to meet him, if she came over the railings, and she agreed.

Following the incident, they said: "We wish the woman involved all the best in her recovery."

They also commended Digby's trainer, saying: "Huge thanks to Digby’s handler Matt for a superb job today, the training and support he gives Digby every day, and what the duo do for crews who have experienced traumatic situations."

Anyone needing support can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their site (www.samaritans.org). They are available 24 hours a day 365 days a year.