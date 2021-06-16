Hero dog 'Digby' saves woman from taking her own life on motorway bridge

16 June 2021, 13:21 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 13:42

Digby the 'defusing' dog was taken to the scene with hopes of helping the woman
Digby the 'defusing' dog was taken to the scene with hopes of helping the woman. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

By Emma Soteriou

A heroic dog has been praised for saving a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene as a part of a multi-agency response to a report of a woman on the motorway bridge.

Police negotiators spoke with the young lady but concerns continued to grow.

A fire crew brought along Digby - their 'defusing' dog - with hopes he would be able to help.

As soon as he got there, the woman looked around and smiled at the dog, police said.

This led to a conversation about Digby's role at the fire service, where his job is to help crews who have been exposed to trauma as a part of their therapy sessions.

Digby helps firefighters who have faced traumatic experiences.
Digby helps firefighters who have faced traumatic experiences. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The service offered her to meet him, if she came over the railings, and she agreed.

Following the incident, they said: "We wish the woman involved all the best in her recovery."

They also commended Digby's trainer, saying: "Huge thanks to Digby’s handler Matt for a superb job today, the training and support he gives Digby every day, and what the duo do for crews who have experienced traumatic situations."

Anyone needing support can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their site (www.samaritans.org). They are available 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Latest News

See more Latest News

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with her EU Digital Covid Certificate

EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

Alastair Morgan has told LBC he feels "vindicated" after a bombshell report into Metropolitan Police corruption

Daniel Morgan's brother tells LBC he feels 'vindicated' after Met Police corruption report
Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, and US president Joe Biden shake hands ahead of their summit

Biden and Putin open summit with a handshake

Ian Blackford has quizzed Boris Johnson on leaked WhatsApp messages in which he is said to have called Hancock "f***ing hopeless"

Blackford asks for PM to confirm the messages leaked by Cummings
Jo Cox was murdered on 16 June 2016

Family of Jo Cox pay tribute five years after her murder

Nora Quoirin

Malaysia court rules against coroner verdict in Nora Quoirin’s death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies
Nick Ferrari made the point after the cocktail of drugs was approved

'Donald Trump was right': Nick Ferrari explains after Covid cocktail approved for NHS
'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK

Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of how the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London