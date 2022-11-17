Heron Tower goes into 'lockdown' after reports of person 'falling from height'

Heron Tower and 100 Bishopsgate in the City of London. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

The Heron Tower in the City of London has gone into 'lockdown' after reports of a person 'falling from a height'.

The City of London police said: "Officers were called to reports of a person falling from height on Houndsditch. Police arrived on scene at around 2pm.

"Cordons are currently in place and the public are urged to avoid the area if possible while emergency services remain in attendance."

Asking what happened, one person wrote on Twitter: "What happened? Our building's just been locked down."

Another person asked: "What happened? My office is in lockdown."

Other witnesses described watching the incident unfold, saying it happened on the balcony of SushiSamba.

One person, who was on the 37th floor of the tower which is home to famous restaurants like Duck and Waffle, said people near him saw it happen.

A man also questioned why it took police so long to cover the body, describing the scene as 'really awful'.