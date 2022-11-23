Breaking News

Hertfordshire Police apologise to LBC journalist Charlotte Lynch after she was wrongfully arrested covering M25 protest

23 November 2022, 11:41 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 12:49

Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest. Picture: LBC/Herts Police
Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest. Picture: LBC/Herts Police. Picture: Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest. Picture: LBC/Herts Police
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Herfordshire Police have apologised to LBC journalist Charlotte Lynch after she was wrongfully arrested covering a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 earlier this month.

Charlotte was arrested and held for five hours on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance on the side of the M25, despite the fact that she had her press identification with her.

Her arrest on November 8 sparked national concern and prompted intervention from the Prime Minister, whose spokesperson told reporters: “It’s vital journalists are able to do their job freely without restriction.”

READ MORE: 'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

Two other journalists were also arrested while attending the eco-protests, the pair – who both insisted they had no affiliation with the group and also presented their press cards – had equipment seized and were taken to the police station.

At the time Hertfordshire Police Chief Constable Charlie Hall called for an independent force to examine its approach to the arrests.

Today that review, done by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, has been made public.

It confirms that the arrests of the journalists were not justified and recommended five changes that need to urgently be made to stop this situation happening again.

Mr Hall insists that while he personally called the journalists to apologise, the arrests were not ‘malicious’ or ‘deliberately disproportionate’.

He said that the officers simply made mistakes and the force now has some ‘valuable’ learning to do.

Mr Hall said: “I fully appreciate the legitimate concerns raised by the arrests of the journalists, which was why I commissioned the review. I also rang and apologised to the accredited journalists who we arrested on 11 November.

“Whilst the review has correctly concluded that the arrests of the journalists were not justified, and that changes in training and command need to be made, it found no evidence to indicate that officers acted maliciously or were deliberately disproportionate. They made mistakes and I now reiterate my apologies.

“The review also affords some valuable learning, which we are acting on immediately, so that it can be used when policing future protests, and we will also be sharing the learning nationally.”

The 5 recommendations are:

Recommendation 1

  • Hertfordshire Constabulary should consider selecting commanders with commensurate skills and experience when balanced against the nature of the operation.

Recommendation 2

  • Hertfordshire Constabulary should consider ensuring that mentors collate with commanders for the duration of the operation.

Recommendation 3

  • Hertfordshire Constabulary should consider ensuring that all commanders have access to Public Order Safety (POPS) advisors.

Recommendation 4

  • Hertfordshire Constabulary should consider affording commanders with the ability and capacity to maintain accurate decision logs.

Recommendation 5

  • Hertfordshire Constabulary should consider ensuring that all officers engaged with public order activity complete the NUJ package and identified learning is shared.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Celtic gold coins

Organised crime ‘likely behind Celtic gold heist’

Police release e-fit of man after attempted abduction in Southampton

12-year-old boy grabbed by stranger and told to 'come with me' before punching man in the ribs

London bus routes have been saved

Sadiq Khan slams brakes on plans to axe London bus routes

Jerusalem explosion

Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem

Wreckage at the hospital

Blasts heard in Kyiv after strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn

It was a testy PMQs for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being in 'total denial' during fiery PMQs exchange

Balenciaga ad campaign pulled for using children

Balenciaga pulls ad campaign showing children holding teddy bears 'in bondage gear'

The Pope

Pope links plight of Ukrainians today to Stalin’s ‘genocide’

The scene of the shooting

Six people die in Walmart shooting in Virginia

Vladimir Putin was seen gripping his chair in the latest clip

Putin seen gripping chair in new clip as he meets Cuba’s president amid claims he's struggling with his health

Police want to speak to this man after a sexual assault on the tube yesterday

Police hunt to find man who sexually assaulted a woman on a train before exposing himself to her

Local youths navigate their way through the rubble at a village affected by Monday’s earthquake, in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia

Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake kills 271

Legendary guitarist and Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson who has died aged 75

Dr Feelgood rocker and Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Drug baron Curtis Warren released after 14 years

Notorious drug lord Curtis 'Cocky' Warren, whose gang was once worth £200m, freed from jail after 14 years

Brazil Election Protest

Bolsonaro calls for votes to be annulled as he contests Brazilian election loss

Aftermath of airstrike on maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Ukraine

Newborn baby killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon says she is disappointed by Supreme Court ruling but the campaign for independence will continue

'Scottish democracy will not be denied' Nicola Sturgeon insists after Supreme Court quashed plans for Indyref2
The moose is rescued

‘Help – there’s a moose loose about our hoose’

The protesters glued themselves to a priceless peice of art

Just Stop Oil protester damaged Vincent Van Gogh painting has compared himself to Martin Luther King in court
The RMT has announced a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas

I'm not Mick Grinch: Union boss insists strikes won't ruin Christmas and calls for more talks to avert walkouts
Colorado Springs memorial

Colorado gay club shooting suspect is non-binary, lawyers say

Boris Johnson claimed the French were ‘in denial’ over the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine

Boris Johnson claims France was in 'denial' over Russian invasion and Germany wanted Ukraine to 'fold quickly'
Border Force Rescue Asylum Seekers In The English Channel

French coastguard could face criminal charges after 'leaving 27 migrants to drown'

Long queues: Leeds Bradford airport has been named as the worst airport for long waits at security

Best and worst UK airports for security queues - revealed

Three sea king helicopters are being sent from the UK to Ukraine

UK to send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since the war began

Walmart Mass Shooting

Several people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer is 'utterly determined' to stick to anti-immigration and pro-Brexit politics
Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children
Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'
James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit