Large Emergency Service Response To Scaffolding Collapse In Reading

The scene in Greyfriars Road. Picture: Twitter/Grandesco

Emergency services have confirmed they are dealing with reports of people trapped under debris after scaffolding collapsed on a building site in Reading.

Reports on social media suggest that people have been injured and that firefighters and police are at the scene.

One witness reported that there was "lots of shouting and running away after a sudden crash."

South East Coast Ambulance Service said they received multiple 999 calls just after 11:15 all reporting that scaffolding had collapsed from the front of Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Reading.

They said some of the calls suggesting one or two people had been buried by the collapsed scaffolding.

The ambulance says it's treating two people in Reading for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene near Greyfriars Road Reading. Picture: Twitter / l3uddz

"We currently have a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance at the scene and our Hazardous Area Response Team are en route along with a further two ambulances.

"Our staff are currently assessing two patients – one with chest pains and one with a head injury – and the Fire Service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding. "

Firefighters are currently searching the scene with thermal imaging cameras.

