Breaking News

Large Emergency Service Response To Scaffolding Collapse In Reading

1 August 2019, 12:12 | Updated: 1 August 2019, 12:48

The scene in Greyfriars Road
The scene in Greyfriars Road. Picture: Twitter/Grandesco

Emergency services have confirmed they are dealing with reports of people trapped under debris after scaffolding collapsed on a building site in Reading.

Reports on social media suggest that people have been injured and that firefighters and police are at the scene.

One witness reported that there was "lots of shouting and running away after a sudden crash."

South East Coast Ambulance Service said they received multiple 999 calls just after 11:15 all reporting that scaffolding had collapsed from the front of Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Reading.

They said some of the calls suggesting one or two people had been buried by the collapsed scaffolding.

The ambulance says it's treating two people in Reading for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene near Greyfriars Road Reading
The scene near Greyfriars Road Reading. Picture: Twitter / l3uddz

"We currently have a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance at the scene and our Hazardous Area Response Team are en route along with a further two ambulances.

"Our staff are currently assessing two patients – one with chest pains and one with a head injury – and the Fire Service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding. "

Firefighters are currently searching the scene with thermal imaging cameras.

More to follow

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK won't barter over tankers with Iran, foreign secretary insists

Netherlands 'burka ban' comes into force in schools, hospitals and on buses

Reading scaffolding collapses leaving two hurt and search for injured

Cian Daly: First victim named after six drug deaths in Essex in three days

Listeria outbreak: Sixth death after hospital food contaminated

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike