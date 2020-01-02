Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

Hillary Clinton becomes the first female chancellor of the university. Picture: PA

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been appointed as the new chancellor of Queen's University Belfast.

The former First Lady, who was given an honorary doctorate by the university in 2018, becomes its first female chancellor.

Mrs Clinton described the appointment as a "great privilege."

She said: "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

As Chancellor @HillaryClinton will have three main roles:



1.Presiding at degree congregations.

2.Ambassador.

3.Advisor, available to the @QUBVChancellor and senior management as a sounding board and to provide counsel and guidance.



More: https://t.co/6NlonwYmXK #LoveQUB pic.twitter.com/iJKuJl4bic — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) January 2, 2020

The US politician will start her new role immediately and serve for five years as the eleventh chancellor of the university.

Her responsibilities will include advising both the vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer and senior management, as well as chairing most graduation ceremonies.

She will also act as the university's overseas ambassador.

"It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," she added.

Stephen Prenter, Queen's pro-chancellor, expressed his delight at the appointment.

Ms Clinton was awarded an honorary degree at Queen's in October 2018. Picture: PA

"Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community," he said.

Ms Clinton's first trip to Northern Ireland came in 1995 when she visited with her husband and then-president Bill Clinton.

A spokesperson for the university said: Hillary Rodham Clinton is an internationally recognised public servant with almost five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State.

"As Secretary of State, she focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland and, during her time as First Lady, made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process.

"With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community."