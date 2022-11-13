Hinkley Point nuclear power station worker killed in 'traffic incident'

Hinkley Point has been subject to controversy. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

A construction worker has died after a 'traffic incident' at a nuclear power station in Somerset.

No details have been offered about how the unnamed man was killed at the in-progress Hinkley Point C plant near Bridgwater, Somerset.

Emergency services were called after 8.30am today, but paramedics were unable to save the man.

EDF construction boss Nigel Cann said: "We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities.

"The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities.

Hinkley Point C will begin operations in June 2027 at a cost of £25bn. Picture: PA

The in-progress nuclear power station has seen costs balloon. Picture: Getty

"Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time."

Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson added: "Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time [after 8.30am].

"His next of kin have been informed and are our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Hinkley Point C will pump around 120,000 litres of seawater a second from the Severn Estuary. Picture: PA

The massive nuclear plant, one of eight new stations announced for construction in 2010, is set to cost around £25 billion and begin operations in June 2027.

Hinkley Point C was supposed to be commissioned in May 2020, but has been subject to numerous delays costing upwards of £3bn.

Costs have also ballooned, with the initial price estimated to be £17bn.

The project is a collaboration between EDF and the Chinese General Nuclear Power Group.

Hinkley Point A, the original nuclear power station at Bridgwater, stopped operating in 2000 and is now being decommissioned.

Hinkley Point B started work in 1976 and ceased electricity generation in August.