Inmate who had sex with prison officer attacked behind bars while holding baby during family visit

13 January 2025, 21:30

c
Linton Weirich, 36, was attacked by a fellow prisoner. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An inmate who filmed himself having sex with a married prison officer has been attacked behind bars while holding a baby during a family visit - fracturing the child's skull. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Linton Weirich, 36, was targeted by a fellow prisoner while holding his three-month-old child during a visit from his girlfriend at Swaleside Prison in Kent, according to The Sun.

Weirich - who is serving a four and a half year sentence for stealing £65,000 worth of goods from a house in Kensington - was moved to the jail following the scandal, which featured him alongside 31-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu while in his cell.

Both Weirich and the baby were rushed to hospital following the attack on December 18 where the infant was found to have a fractured skull and Weirich suffered head injuries.

Weirich stole jewellery, handbags and a laptop, among other goods, in March 2022
Weirich stole jewellery, handbags and a laptop, among other goods, in March 2022. Picture: Social media

Kent Police said in a statement: "Kent Police is investigating an allegation of assault at HMP Swaleside, which happened on 18 December 2024. 

"It is reported a prisoner was punched by another inmate in an area used for visitors.

"The victim sustained head injuries and fell onto a three-month-old baby he had been holding. 

"The baby suffered a fractured skull but has since been discharged from hospital.

"The suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing."

No arrests have yet been made.

Weirich
Weirich is currently serving a four and a half year sentence . Picture: Social media

The video is alleged to have been recorded at HMP Wandsworth between June 26 and 28 last year.

The clip shows the woman performing a sex act at the Category A jail in south-west London.The two go on to have sex while the other cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is smoking while recording, says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.”

Later in the video he adds: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

Last week, De Sousa Abreu was jailed for 15 months, after the video of them went viral last summer.

The former prison officer and OnlyFans model was told she will serve half in custody, and half on license, during the sentencing hearing on Monday.

Linda De Sousa Abreu arrives at Isleworth Crown Court where she is charged with misconduct in public office
De Sousa Abreu was jailed for 15 months. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest

Read more: Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation

After the video went viral, De Sousa Abreu was identified by prison staff and arrested by police at Heathrow Airport.

She phoned the prison as she fled to the airport to say that she was not returning to work and that her husband would return her equipment.

Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust. De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

“The CPS recognises there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power.

“After working closely with the Metropolitan Police to build the strongest possible case, De Sousa had no option but accept she was guilty.

"She will now rightly face the consequences of her actions.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden says he is leaving Trump with a ‘strong hand to play’ in world conflicts

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani (Leonardo Bianchi/LaPresse via AP)

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for Benetton adverts, dies aged 82

Police and security stand by a mineshaft

At least 100 illegal miners have died trapped in South African mine, group says

A tattooed mummy

Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies

President Biden Delivers Final Foreign Policy Speech Of His Administration At The State Department

Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is 'on the brink' in final foreign policy speech

Dalyce Curry, 95, died while trapped in her LA home as wildfires wreak havoc across the city.

Blues Brothers actress, 95, dies trapped in home as devastating LA wildfires left ‘everything gone’

The devastation left by the Palisades Fire

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Ultra-processed foods can leave children with buck teeth, researchers found.

Experts warn ultra-processed foods may cause worrying change in children’s faces

b

Energy minister accuses Tory MPs of 'extremist scaremongering' - as he denies UK was close to blackouts during cold snap

Blackwall tunnel Closure signs with white lettering on red background , 'Blackwall Tunnel CLOSED , use an alternative route ' , warning drivers of tunnel closure.

Drivers set to pay 'up to £40 a day' to enter central London, MP warns ahead of Thames crossing charges

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, has backed calls for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

Rotherham MP backs calls for national grooming gang inquiry into 'failings of those in authority'

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7

'Extremely worried' family of missing sisters asks for ‘respect’ as search continues

Two men clear up shattered glass

Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Japan

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Bangladeshi politician Bobby Hajjaj has said the government must conduct a full investigation into the allegations

Tulip Siddiq investigation must find out if money was ‘looted from a third world country,’ says Bangladeshi politician

Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls.

Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha

Man, 37, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of nurse at Oldham Hospital

Keir Starmer has leapt to chancellor Rachel Reeves' defence as pressure grows over market turmoil.

Keir Starmer stresses 'full confidence' in Reeves as PM 'refuses' to say if she'll stay chancellor at next election
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfing champion saves drowning woman from ocean

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfer saves drowning woman from ocean

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing after back-to-back defeats.

Tyson Fury says ‘it’s been a blast’ as boxing star announces retirement with cryptic message
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Omar Havana/AP)

EU’s executive branch denies cover-up over the health of its president

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line after prolonged abuse by her ex

Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse
Birthday cakes, sweets and other goods high in sugar, will be banned in Scottish nurseries from this summer.

SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries
Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years
The comet could be seen in parts of the UK tonight (FILE)

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime comet that could be visible for the first time in 160,000 years tonight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News