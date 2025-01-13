Inmate who had sex with prison officer attacked behind bars while holding baby during family visit

Linton Weirich, 36, was attacked by a fellow prisoner. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An inmate who filmed himself having sex with a married prison officer has been attacked behind bars while holding a baby during a family visit - fracturing the child's skull.

Linton Weirich, 36, was targeted by a fellow prisoner while holding his three-month-old child during a visit from his girlfriend at Swaleside Prison in Kent, according to The Sun.

Weirich - who is serving a four and a half year sentence for stealing £65,000 worth of goods from a house in Kensington - was moved to the jail following the scandal, which featured him alongside 31-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu while in his cell.

Both Weirich and the baby were rushed to hospital following the attack on December 18 where the infant was found to have a fractured skull and Weirich suffered head injuries.

Weirich stole jewellery, handbags and a laptop, among other goods, in March 2022. Picture: Social media

Kent Police said in a statement: "Kent Police is investigating an allegation of assault at HMP Swaleside, which happened on 18 December 2024.

"It is reported a prisoner was punched by another inmate in an area used for visitors.

"The victim sustained head injuries and fell onto a three-month-old baby he had been holding.

"The baby suffered a fractured skull but has since been discharged from hospital.

"The suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing."

No arrests have yet been made.

Weirich is currently serving a four and a half year sentence . Picture: Social media

The video is alleged to have been recorded at HMP Wandsworth between June 26 and 28 last year.

The clip shows the woman performing a sex act at the Category A jail in south-west London.The two go on to have sex while the other cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is smoking while recording, says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.”

Later in the video he adds: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

Last week, De Sousa Abreu was jailed for 15 months, after the video of them went viral last summer.

The former prison officer and OnlyFans model was told she will serve half in custody, and half on license, during the sentencing hearing on Monday.

De Sousa Abreu was jailed for 15 months. Picture: Alamy

After the video went viral, De Sousa Abreu was identified by prison staff and arrested by police at Heathrow Airport.

She phoned the prison as she fled to the airport to say that she was not returning to work and that her husband would return her equipment.

Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust. De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

“The CPS recognises there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power.

“After working closely with the Metropolitan Police to build the strongest possible case, De Sousa had no option but accept she was guilty.

"She will now rightly face the consequences of her actions.”