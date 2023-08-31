HMV owner steps in in last-ditch attempt to save Wilko from complete collapse

It has been reported that Canadian businessman Doug Putman, known for reviving the HMV music and gaming stores is said to be considering putting in a bid to rescue some of the Wilko stores. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The owner of HMV is in negotiations to rescue high street chain Wilko's operation and save 8,000 jobs in the retailer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been talking to the major creditors about an agreement with Doug Putman, who owns music and movie giant HMV.

A source told Sky News that Putman is trying to acquire 300 of 400 stores - saving around 9,000 staff's positions in the process.

Read More: Hundreds of job losses confirmed at Wilko as bidder misses deadline

Read More: Oxford Street's decline 'a blueprint for high streets' without regeneration efforts, retail bosses warn

"It's still in the balance but it is beginning to look more positive that a deal can get done," the creditor said.

The deal could still see several thousand job losses at the stricken homeware shop - which has a total workforce of 12,500.

Wilko, the high street's favourite bargain store, entered administration and launched a huge in-store sale, after bosses confirmed they had failed to secure a plan to save the company weeks ago.

Money troubles for the store, along with many other high street brands, were confirmed in January 2023 when Wilko - formerly known as Wilkinson's - confirmed they would be closing a number of stores across the country.

And now, after announcing further shop closures, Wilko has launched their big in-store administration sale, as they continue their fight to save around 12,000 jobs and 400 stores.