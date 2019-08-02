Holiday Companies Super Break And Late Rooms Collapse Into Administration

Many people who booked through the sites face uncertainty about holiday plans. Picture: PA

Two package holiday firms have collapsed into administration, leaving more than 50,000 travellers uncertain about their holiday plans, cancellations and refunds.

Malvern Group, which incorporates Manchester-based Late Rooms and York-based Superbreak Mini Holidays, known as Super Break, has ceased trading.

The group said Super Break hotel-only holidays would be cancelled and people currently on holiday might have to pay again.

It said it "anticipated" bookings through Late Rooms would be secure.

Information for customers with bookings has been posted on the company website.

Malvern Group has posted information on its website. Picture: Malvern Group

Around 250 employees work for the travel company.

Employees have shared their thoughts on the travel firm collapse on social media.

Incredibly sad news - one of the best companies I’ve worked with and the most amazing & brilliant staff, management and CEO ... wonderful people ... a v tough decision am sure 😔 #LateRooms — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) August 1, 2019

Was due to start a role on Monday @LateRooms, and now I have no job. If anyone knows of any Frontend Developer (React) positions, I can start immediately. #JustMyLuck #Frontend #Development #Manchester #React — Dave Aspinall ⚛ (@dave_aspinall) August 1, 2019

Malvern Group said its contact centre had closed and it intended to appoint administrators on Friday.

It advised customers to contact Abta, their travel agent or their credit card provider for further help.

Abta has issued advice for customers of Super Break, but said it did not cover Late Rooms.

In a statement, it said the "vast majority" of Super Break holidaymakers' arrangements would be covered through Abta, Atol or their credit card companies.

One social media tweeted that Crowne Plaza in King’s Cross in London was asking Super Break customers to pay again or leave the hotel.

@CrownePlaza 2/2 Having already paid for the accommodation via Superbreaks, your hotel in Kings Cross has insisted people with young families pay again or leave. Disgraceful 😡😡😡 — Andrea Newton (@andreanewton310) August 1, 2019

Wow. Imagine the chaos for those who booked their summer getaways through #LateRooms. https://t.co/nbcYErvBcU — Dale Harris (@daleharris2203) August 2, 2019

❗IMPORTANT NOTICE❗

If you have booked your stay with us via SUPERBREAKS or LATEROOMS please contact us directly to check the status of your booking!

📲 0151-549-2222 pic.twitter.com/RWIXAFNprY — Suites Hotel (@suiteshotel) August 2, 2019

An estimated 400 people are currently on 167 Superbreak bookings in the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile, around 53,000 people are yet to take their holiday.