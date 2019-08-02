Holiday Companies Super Break And Late Rooms Collapse Into Administration

2 August 2019, 12:11

Late Rooms Super Break collapse administration holiday companies
Many people who booked through the sites face uncertainty about holiday plans. Picture: PA

Two package holiday firms have collapsed into administration, leaving more than 50,000 travellers uncertain about their holiday plans, cancellations and refunds.

Malvern Group, which incorporates Manchester-based Late Rooms and York-based Superbreak Mini Holidays, known as Super Break, has ceased trading.

The group said Super Break hotel-only holidays would be cancelled and people currently on holiday might have to pay again.

It said it "anticipated" bookings through Late Rooms would be secure.

Information for customers with bookings has been posted on the company website.

Malvern Group has posted information on its website
Malvern Group has posted information on its website. Picture: Malvern Group

Around 250 employees work for the travel company.

Employees have shared their thoughts on the travel firm collapse on social media.

Malvern Group said its contact centre had closed and it intended to appoint administrators on Friday.

It advised customers to contact Abta, their travel agent or their credit card provider for further help.

Abta has issued advice for customers of Super Break, but said it did not cover Late Rooms.

In a statement, it said the "vast majority" of Super Break holidaymakers' arrangements would be covered through Abta, Atol or their credit card companies.

One social media tweeted that Crowne Plaza in King’s Cross in London was asking Super Break customers to pay again or leave the hotel.

An estimated 400 people are currently on 167 Superbreak bookings in the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile, around 53,000 people are yet to take their holiday.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Louise Porton: Mother jailed for killing her two daughters

Ice melting rapidly as heatwave hits Greenland

Alexandra Macesanu: Missing Romanian teenager 'begged' police to 'stay on the line'
RAF Chinook at Whaley Bridge dam

RAF Chinook Brought In To Assist Whaley Bridge Dam Collapse

Thailand: Six bomb blasts hit Bangkok as city hosts summit

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike