Woman who booked holiday home for Covid lockdown party given £10k fine

1 July 2021, 14:22

Police attended the scene after reports of noise and a street fight from local residents.
Police attended the scene after reports of noise and a street fight from local residents. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been fined £10,000 for organising a lockdown party in a holiday home near Maidstone.

Over 100 people attended the pre-planned party at the house, which was advertised online as a holiday rental property.

Kent Police were called to the disturbance at 4.25am on 30 May, after receiving reports of noise and a street fight in Plantation Lane, Bearsted.

Following an investigation, they discovered a 20-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was responsible for booking the house used for the party.

Thames Valley Police visited her property on 25 June, where she was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 regulations, having organised the gathering of over 30 people.

This comes after the Met police announced they would be cracking down on illegal raves when restrictions are lifted over summer too.

Read more: Met police to launch summer crackdown on illegal raves

Read more: Thousands gather in central London for outdoor rave amid weekend of protests

Assistant Chief Constable Nicola Faulconbridge warned of the "serious risk the pandemic still poses", saying officers would "move quickly to enforcement" when similar situations occur.

"The majority of people in Kent have been making sacrifices to follow the government’s roadmap and keep everyone safe and it is encouraging to see that hospital admissions remain fairly low, as a result," she said.

"Amidst these good signs, however, we must all remain mindful that we are still in a pandemic and it remains against the law to organise and attend large indoor gatherings like house parties and unlicensed music events.

"In these situations, our officers will move quickly to enforcement and those found responsible will be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

"It is understandable that with the recent easing of restrictions, warmer weather and international sporting events, people will want to start socialising again.

"However, we urge everyone to remember that regulations apply to large gatherings, to understand the serious risk the pandemic still poses and to avoid undermining everything we have collectively achieved so far.

"As we move towards the next key date in July, officers will continue to work alongside partner agencies to ensure compliance by remaining visible and accessible whilst policing the regulations in a sensible and proportionate way, but they will not hesitate to use their enforcement powers when necessary."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spare parts for TVs and white goods will legally have to be made available to consumer from Thursday

'Right to repair': New laws to save household goods repair costs come into force
The PM struck an optimistic note around unlocking on July 19

Boris Johnson says he wants life to return to ‘as close to it was before Covid’
'Milk Carton Kids' Patrick Warren and David Spencer went missing in Solihull in 1996

Milk Carton Kids: Brother digs for answers in search for missing boys
Rishi Sunak introduced his new Labrador puppy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduces new puppy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing calls to extend the furlough scheme

Furlough scheme starts winding down amid warnings over UK's recovery
Nissan is to build a new electric model and huge battery plant in the UK

Nissan announces £1bn electric car 'gigafactory' in Sunderland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'
Camilla Tominey joins LBC

Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister
MP Stella Creasy criticises 'illegal' parliamentary maternity cover

MP Stella Creasy plans to sue Parliament over 'illegal' maternity cover for MPs
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch again

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London