Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

People in Spain are being warned of temperatures as high as 42C as a heatwave of 'extraordinary intensity' hits the country.

The heatwave, caused by a front of hot and dry air from north Africa, will peak on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures in Morocco will also hit 40C this week, according to Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet.

The temperatures in some areas are double the average for May in some places.

The high in some parts of Spain could be 42C. France is also set to see higher than normal temperatures for this time of year.

The Spanish government has advised people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing. Picture: Alamy

The Spanish government has activated its regional plan for excess temperatures on Thursday.

Aemet warned Spain is facing “one of the hottest Mays in this country in recent years.”

“Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days in general terms and, although there will be an important drop in temperatures on Sunday across the western third of the peninsula, that could be the hottest day in parts of the eastern side of Spain and in the Balearic islands,” said Aemet spokesman Ruben de Campo.

The hottest area is expected to be Andalucia’s Guadalquivir valley.

The Spanish government advised people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing, adding that a close eye should be kept on children, pregnant women, and older and chronically ill people.

The Sarahan dust cloud is reported to blow over the UK as well, with warnings of heavy red-coloured ‘blood rain’,

Records have also been broken in France, which has seen 38 consecutive days of above-normal temperatures.

Some modelling suggests parts of the south of France will see temperatures possibly as high as 39C by the end of the week, around 17C hotter than the seasonal average.