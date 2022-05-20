Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

20 May 2022, 12:09

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C
Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

People in Spain are being warned of temperatures as high as 42C as a heatwave of 'extraordinary intensity' hits the country.

The heatwave, caused by a front of hot and dry air from north Africa, will peak on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures in Morocco will also hit 40C this week, according to Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet.

The temperatures in some areas are double the average for May in some places.

The high in some parts of Spain could be 42C. France is also set to see higher than normal temperatures for this time of year.

Read more: Blood rain, hail and lightning to batter UK as huge plume of Saharan dust hits Britain

The Spanish government has advised people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing
The Spanish government has advised people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing. Picture: Alamy

The Spanish government has activated its regional plan for excess temperatures on Thursday.

Aemet warned Spain is facing “one of the hottest Mays in this country in recent years.”

“Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days in general terms and, although there will be an important drop in temperatures on Sunday across the western third of the peninsula, that could be the hottest day in parts of the eastern side of Spain and in the Balearic islands,” said Aemet spokesman Ruben de Campo.

The hottest area is expected to be Andalucia’s Guadalquivir valley.

The Spanish government advised people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing, adding that a close eye should be kept on children, pregnant women, and older and chronically ill people.

The Sarahan dust cloud is reported to blow over the UK as well, with warnings of heavy red-coloured ‘blood rain’,

Records have also been broken in France, which has seen 38 consecutive days of above-normal temperatures.

Some modelling suggests parts of the south of France will see temperatures possibly as high as 39C by the end of the week, around 17C hotter than the seasonal average.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties' in store
More than 200 people wearing purple gathered to say their final goodbye to Katie Kenyon

Town's tears as mourners honour 'murdered' mum-of-two Katie Kenyon by wearing purple

With the cost of living crisis ramping up Dean Dunham gave his LBC Views

LBC Views: Cost of living crisis is the new frontline for scammers

Nicola Sturgeon at Queen St station when Scotrail become nationalised

Fury as more than 700 rail journeys a DAY are slashed by Scotrail

Hampshire Constabulary has one of the highest crime rates in England and Wales

Murder detectives still working from home despite higher crime rates

Sadiq Khan has launched a consultation on plans to expand London's Ulez to cover the entire of the city

London drivers face fresh hit as Khan launches plans to expand Ulez to whole of city

Stanley, Doncaster and Milton Keynes are among the cities

Queen's Platinum Jubilee present as eight towns become cities

Dominic Raab said it would be Sue Gray's "prerogative" to "name and shame" politicians who were issued with fines

'Boris didn't get away with Partygate': Raab says it's up to Sue Gray to name and shame

The Elizabeth line has been added to the Tube map

New Tube map unveiled as Elizabeth line added

Vieira kicked out at a fan during a pitch invasion at Everton

Four arrests as fans invade Everton pitch in shameful end to Crystal Palace game

Nancy Pelosi has issued a warning about the Northern Ireland protocol

Nancy Pelosi threatens to block US/UK trade deal over Northern Ireland Protocol plans

Sue Gray's full Partygate report is expected to be published next week

Sue Gray 'ready to name and shame key Partygate players' and may publish photos of events

Ellen Barkin's recorded testimony from 2019 was played in court on Thursday

'Jealous and controlling' Depp threw wine bottle across the room during fight, says ex

prescription

Dr gave sex change drugs to trans patients 'without assessment' including to child, 9

Aunt of imprisoned activist 'too afraid to research' impacts of his hunger strike as she calls for Govt action

Aunt of jailed activist 'too afraid to research' impacts of his hunger strike

cruise

Tom Cruise tells LBC he's 'emotional' to be back at premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda
Burkina Faso in West Africa

UN warns of 18 million facing severe hunger in region of Africa
A police car at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Nore, Norway

At least three injured in ‘family-related’ stabbing attack near Oslo
Kashmir collapse

10 workers trapped after tunnel collapses in Kashmir

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka closes schools and limits work amid fuel shortage

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison

Australia set to go to the polls in expected close election

California fire

Man jailed for 24 years over wildfire that killed 12 condors

Kharkiv scenes

Russian troops ‘likely to redeploy from Mariupol’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks

US accuses Russia of holding world hostage over food amid Ukraine invasion
Bush Iraq

George W Bush under fire over ‘brutal’ Iraq invasion slip-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else has problems like this?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police