Man, 36, charged over plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

A man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 36-year-old man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gavin Plumb, 36, from Harlow has been charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, Essex police said.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Friday, 6 October.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby from Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate said: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”

This Morning bosses were alerted to the alleged plot on Thursday morning and the presenter decided to pull out shortly before she was due to go on air, according to The Sun newspaper.

ITV are also providing round-the-clock security and support for Willoughby alongside the police.

Holly's husband Dan Baldwin is supporting her at her home, it is understood. Picture: Getty

Read more: Putin says 'high or drunk' Wagner boss Prigozhin was killed when a grenade exploded on plane

Holly was not on today's programme. This Morning presenter Alison Hammond told viewers: "We are obviously all shocked to hear the news - we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family."

Willoughby's ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly addressed the story on Friday's episode of her programme Lorraine, saying it was "very, very upsetting".

She added: "Of course we are sending Holly all of our love and best wishes, that is a terrible thing to be having to go through for her and her family."

Scotland Yard are said to be watching the mother-of-three's home in London - as friends and fellow stars sent her their support.

She is said to be ‘distraught’ and was pulled from the show today.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV.

"We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time."