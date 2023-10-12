Holly Willoughby 'planning career pivot' as presenter prepares for life without This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Holly Willoughby is planning a 'career pivot' following her decision to quit This Morning after 14 years.

The presenter, who announced she would be quitting effective immediately last week, months after her co-presenter of many years Phillip Schofield also stepped back.

According to one PR expert, Holly will now be looking to make the jump into the streaming business, presenting for the likes of Netflix.

While she is expected to maintain her role on Dancing on Ice, she could also end up presenting adventure shows for Amazon Prime, too.

Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up PR agency, said "she needs to pivot towards something more future-proof".

"One of the defining factors about Willoughby is her intelligence and shrewdness, and the harsh reality of the future prospects of morning TV will not have escaped her," he said.

Edward also believes it was time for her to move on following Phillip Schofield's affair scandal, which she dealt with "dignity and poise".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

"Holly's handling of the Schofield issue made her many admirers, who felt that she had been lied to by her colleague yet dealt with the saga as best she could and with dignity and poise.

"And that this held the This Morning brand together during one of its most turbulent ever periods."