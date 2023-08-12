Holly Willoughby's This Morning future revealed as new presenters confirmed after Phillip Schofield controversy

By Kieran Kelly

Holly Willoughby's future as a presenter on This Morning has finally been confirmed following weeks of speculation.

There had been rumours Holly was willing to step back from her role at This Morning following the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield, who was forced to quit after admitting to lying over an affair.

Holly returned to the show shortly after Schofield revealed he had lied about an affair with a younger male colleague, with the veteran presenter revealing she wanted to move forward with positivity.

Holly has been on holiday in Portugal for several weeks, taking a standard break from the show during the summer.

It has now been confirmed that Holly will return to This Morning after her summer break to co-host alongside Alison Hammond from September 4th.

The pair have hosted This Morning together on a number of occasions.

It is part of an effort by ITV to push their female talent.

The pair will co-host together every Monday and Tuesday before Holly is joined by Craig Oliver on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hammond will then return to the sofa on Friday's to present alongside Dermot O'Leary.

A source said: "To ITV bosses, Holly and Alison are the dream team and it also what Holly wanted and that is very important to those high up because they don't want to lose her.

"It shows how much Holly means business when it comes to saving This Morning from the trauma it has endured since the whole Schofield scandal. She is determined to keep things going.

"They have this natural chemistry, they are friends and it something that the bosses hope the viewers will enjoy.

"Holly would love for them to be a permanent pairing but these days Alison is in such demand across the whole television industry these days that it is impossible for her to commit to the show full time but Holly will do her very best to make sure they are together as much as possible."