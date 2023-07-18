Tom Cruise joins negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and stars join picket lines

18 July 2023, 13:04 | Updated: 18 July 2023, 13:07

Tom Cruise reportedly joined in negotiations last month.
Tom Cruise reportedly joined in negotiations last month. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Tom Cruise made an unexpected appearance at an actors’ strike negotiation last month as he surprised guild members with his calls for regulation.

The 61-year-old reportedly made an appearance at a Zoom negotiation session between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in June, much to the surprise of the guild.

Previously the guild has called on actors and performers who work in Hollywood to join negotiation sessions and offer insight from their first-hand experience in the industry, and the Top Gun actor’s appearance is thought to make him one of the biggest A-list stars to join to date.

He rattended the negotiation to wade in on the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood, as he wanted to get the AMPTP, which represents film and TV networks, studios and streaming services, to think about regulation for artificial intelligence in the industry, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It comes after a number of Hollywood names, such as Kevin Bacon and Hilary Duff, joined the pick line on Monday in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Cruise, who performs his own stunts, also reportedly wanted to garner support for the guild’s position on stunt performers.

The Hollywood strikes began last Thursday, marking the first time in 63 years that the the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA are on strike at the same time.

It saw stars such as Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy walk out on the hotly anticipated Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer film premiere last week.

Kevin Bacon joined the picket line on Monday.
Kevin Bacon joined the picket line on Monday. Picture: Alamy

After the strikes were announced Cruise halted filming for his most recent Mission: Impossible film – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

But controversially, at the negotiation he also asked the AMPTP to allow actors continue promoting films after strikes, as he was concerned for the “fragile state of movie theatres” after the pandemic.

Read more: Hollywood actors to strike alongside writers for first time in 60 years - forcing UK Oppenheimer premiere to reschedule

Read more: Film stars walk out on Oppenheimer premiere as largest Hollywood shutdown in 40 years launched

Read more: Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis among stars to join Hollywood picket line

One person who was in the meeting Cruise joined said his request was “uncomfortable” however, as the guild has explicit rules on “conventions, interviews, tours or promotion via social media of any struck work or struck companies.”

It comes after SAG-AFTRA's three-year contract with the AMPTP expired on July 1.

Both groups agreed to extend their contract until July 12, with the hope of reaching a deal in this time, but they failed to reach an agreement.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, and the AMPTP has not rejoined discussions with them since.

Hilary Duff also made an appearance at the strikes.
Hilary Duff also made an appearance at the strikes. Picture: Alamy

Cruise’s film was lined up for release in June 2024, but this is likely to be delayed now strikes have gone ahead.

Barry Diller, the former CEO of Paramount and co-founder of Fox network, suggested on Sunday that the industry’s top actors – such as Cruise – should take a 25% pay cut.

“Everybody's probably overpaid at the top end. The one idea I had is to say, as a good faith measure, both the executives and the most-paid actors should take a 25 percent pay cut to try and narrow the difference between those who get highly paid and those that don’t,” he said.

He also said the entertainment industry is at risk of an “absolute collapse” if the strike isn’t wrapped up soon.

“What will happen is, if in fact, it doesn't get settled until Christmas or so, then next year, there's not going to be many programs for anybody to watch,” he said speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“So, you're gonna see subscriptions get pulled, which is going to reduce the revenue of all these movie companies, television companies, the result of which is that there will be no programs. And at just the time, strike is settled that you want to get back up, there won't be enough money.”

Under strike rules, SAG-AFTRA members cannot film any films or TV shows, or participate in press-related events or premieres.

Actors are demanding better pay and working conditions from streaming services, as well as reassurances that AI will not be used to replace actors in future.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An expert told LBC that planes can struggle to take off in extremely hot temperatures

Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

Some 39 terrorist plots have been foiled in five years

39 terror plots foiled in five years - including attack plans on Pride and MPs - with Islamism the biggest threat

A firefighter stands next to a dog as he watches smoke billowing from a fire in Pournari village near Athens, Greece

France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as wildfires burn

Donald Trump

Trump ‘notified he is target of US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election’

New Look is to close more stores after already shutting eight this year.

Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?

Drury is accused of carrying out the attack the day after the couple buried their daughter Lorena last year

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's ex denies assaulting her the day after they buried their daughter

Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas

‘American soldier in North Korean custody after crossing border from South’

A fallen tree blocks a road amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Qinzhou in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

Another person has been caught vandalising the ancient amphitheatre.

Teenage girl, 17, is second person to vandalise Rome’s ancient Colosseum in a month as she could face €15,000 fine

Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during a visit of United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal

London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week

Rail strike followed by 'severe disruption' of Tube strike next week - here’s what you need to know

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Ukrainian refugee who shacked up with Brit dad on the run 'after biting police officer and missing court date'

Temperatures have remained lower in the UK than the rest of Europe

Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Charon heatwave

Brits have been warned to stay indoors

British tourists warned to 'stay indoors' as heatwave bakes Europe amid fears continent could see hottest day yet

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate kept under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US Air Force released video of a Russian SU-35 near a MQ-9 Reaper drone

Moment Russia fighter jet flies 'dangerously' close to US special forces surveillance plane
Tourists cool off at the Lions fountain in Rome

Heatwave grips Mediterranean as fires hit Spain, Switzerland and Greece

Carla Foster will be released from prison

Mother-of-three who obtained abortion tablets to end pregnancy during lockdown to be freed from jail
A cylindrical object is seen on the beach in Green Head, Australia

Mystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’

A stock image of a man using a laptop computer

US announces cybersecurity labelling programme for smart devices

Ryan Giggs' charges have been dropped, after he was accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend
The migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday

'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset
Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Two separate fires have been tearing through Greece amid a scorching heatwave

Greek authorities evacuate 1200 children from summer camp after forest fire breaks out in popular beach town
The UK is Europe's biggest cocaine market. NCA intelligence led to the seizure of 250 tonnes of class A drugs worldwide last year

Cocaine use up by a quarter in some UK cities, NCA warns after study of waste water

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit