Hollywood legend Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus alongside wife

Tom Hanks has announced he and wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Tom Hanks has announced he and wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

The Hollywood legend, 62, has been in the country filming a biopic about Elvis Presley, but said he recently began showing symptoms of the illness.

The Oscar winner said he felt like he had a cold, while Wilson, also 63, suffered from chills.

They have both tested positive for coronavirus, Hanks said on Instagram.

In a statement, he added: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

The pair have been in Australia while Mr Hanks films a biopic about Elvis Presley. Picture: PA

Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner and star of films including Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and The Post, is the highest profile Hollywood figure to be diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus, which is sweeping the world.

Moments before Hanks posted to Instagram, Donald Trump addressed the US and announced a host of new measures, notably suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days starting from Friday.

The entertainment industry is also reeling from the outbreak and a host of major events have been cancelled.