Exclusive

Holocaust survivor's daughter speaks out after being 'manhandled' from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig

8 June 2023, 13:38 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 13:57

Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night
Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night. Picture: Handout/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor who was ejected from Roger Waters' controversial show at the O2 Arena London has told LBC she "refuses to be silenced".

Waters' show has been criticised for a segment where the Pink Floyd co-founder wears a black trench coat with a SS-styled emblem.

Jewish activists gathered outside the O2 Arena in Greenwich on Tuesday and Wednesday, holding flags that showed the message: 'Hey Roger leave us Jews alone'.

Last night - Waters' second London show - Yochy Davis, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, bought tickets for the show as a protest.

"We were outside in the two nights that he was playing, we had placards and flags and leaflets to give…a lot of his followers don’t even know why we object to his behaviour," Ms Davis told LBC.

When Rogers wore his SS-styled uniform, which he says is a "depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue", Ms Davis and several others held up their flags, chanting: "Leave us Jews alone."

Ms Davis, who is from Israel, says she was quickly "manhandled" out of the venue.

"I was dragged away by a massive, massive guy. He was holding me really tightly, at some points he was lifting me off the ground. I kept saying he was hurting me, but he didn’t want to listen. Other people were really sympathetic," she said.

LBC has contacted the O2 Arena for comment.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ms Davis continued: "It really upsets me that it’s allowed. It’s shocking that it’s allowed. He shouldn’t be allowed to pretend to not be causing harm by wearing that uniform."

Speaking about why she felt the need to protest, Ms Davis told LBC: "I always grew up in the shadow of it. I can’t be silent, I just can’t."

It comes after Berlin police said they were investigating the singer on suspicion of "incitement of the people" following his performance in Germany.

Meanwhile, authorities in the United States labelled Waters' performance "deeply offensive to Jewish people".

Read More: Pressure builds on O2 arena to rethink decision to allow Roger Waters to perform at the venue next week

Read More: Roger Waters releases statement as police investigate concert costume

Waters has also come under intense criticism over his performance from politicians in the UK.

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer called for the show to be cancelled, saying “the show should not be allowed to go ahead”.

Meanwhile, Michael Gove said Waters' behaviour falls short of what is expected of public figures.

Roger Waters in his controversial uniform
Roger Waters in his controversial uniform. Picture: Getty
Jewish activists protesting outside the O2 in London
Jewish activists protesting outside the O2 in London. Picture: Getty

After facing criticism for his performance in Berlin, Waters hit back at claims his show is anti-semitic, saying he is being targeted by "bad faith actors".

Posting his statement online, Waters said: "My recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith actors from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles.

"The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.

He continued: "Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' in 1980.

"I have spoken out my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression from whenever I see it.

"When I was a child after the war, the name of Anne Frank was often spoken in our house, she became a permanent reminder of what happens when fascism is left unchecked.

"My parents fought the Nazis in World War II, with my father paying the ultimate price.

"Regardless of the consequences of the attacks against me, I will continue to condemn injustice and all those who perpetrate it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' before the death of two of three triplets

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim

Oleshky in Ukraine after flooding

Zelensky visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five are reported dead

Budweiser beer bottles

Budweiser renews Fifa deal to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

The attacker was shot and detained by police

British girl, three, among children injured in France knife rampage as police shoot and arrest Syrian attacker

Mr Sunak has denied breaking a promise to sign a US trade deal

Rishi Sunak blames pandemic and Ukraine war for not striking US trade deal

People looking for a train alongside a picture of a Greater Anglia train

When are the train and tube strikes in June? Dates and services affected

A man runs in front of the sun rising over the lower Manhattan skyline on Thursday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to reach Norway

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri speaks to reporters about Pope Francis

Pope in ‘good general condition’ after surgery

Plans for the double decker seating could get the green light within two years

Plans for double-decker plane seat sparks row online - as creator says they could get green light in two years

Mayon Volcano spews white smoke

Philippines raises alert level at volcano as villagers are told to leave area

Tesco extra sign alongside a picture of the keyring Clubcard

Major Tesco Clubcard changes: How many points are now to the pound?

Furious scaffolders tackled the Just Stop Oil protestors on the Pall Mall

Furious scaffolders take on Just Stop Oil activists as protestor pushed off road and slammed onto van bonnet

Footballer Anthony Le Tallec witnessed the aftermath of the horrific attack in the town of Annecy in the French Alps

'I saw injured children on the ground, it was horrible,' says ex Liverpool footballer who witnessed Annecy stab attack

Children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park

Two children fight for life after being stabbed ‘by Syrian attacker’ at playground near lake in France

Moment desperate flooded Ukrainian family are saved.

Moment desperate flooded Ukrainian family are saved - after being given bottled water by drone

Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic

Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 in London on Wednesday night

Holocaust survivor's daughter evicted from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig as singer faces anti-semitism accusations
Woking council has declared itself effectively bankrupt over a £1.2 billion deficit

Woking council ‘effectively bankrupt’ with £1.2bn deficit as debt costs spiralled out of control
Shannen Doherty has revealed her terminal breast cancer has spread to her brain

'This is what cancer can look like': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer has spread to her brain
West Ham won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

West Ham fans clash with riot police as they set of flares to celebrate historic win in Prague
The playground of the Foster Home for Orphans is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, in May

Hundreds of trapped children saved from orphanage where 71 died – Unicef

Jodie Comer told the audience that she couldn't breathe before being replaced by an understudy

Jodie Comer ends one-woman show early due to 'hazardous' New York air - as residents take to streets in gas masks
Former President Donald Trump

US Justice Department moves closer towards possible indictment of Trump

Sadiq Khan said he opposes the plan "in the strongest possible terms"

Plans for asylum seeker barge near Sadiq Khan's office at London's Royal Docks are sunk

Jay Johnston

Bob’s Burgers, Arrested Development and Anchorman actor held over Capitol riot

Boris Johnson gave Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘carte blanche’ to be a ‘pain in the backside for the Treasury and Rishi Sunak.’

Boris gave Jacob Rees-Mogg 'carte blanche' to be 'pain in the backside for the Treasury and Sunak', Guto Harri reveals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

The author has asked for help to get a copy of the book in every UK state secondary school library

Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

Prince Harry is giving evidence for a second day

'I launched hacking claim to stop abuse of Meghan,' Prince Harry tells High Court

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling
'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab
COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit