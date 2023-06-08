Exclusive

Holocaust survivor's daughter speaks out after being 'manhandled' from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig

Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night. Picture: Handout/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor who was ejected from Roger Waters' controversial show at the O2 Arena London has told LBC she "refuses to be silenced".

Waters' show has been criticised for a segment where the Pink Floyd co-founder wears a black trench coat with a SS-styled emblem.

Jewish activists gathered outside the O2 Arena in Greenwich on Tuesday and Wednesday, holding flags that showed the message: 'Hey Roger leave us Jews alone'.

Last night - Waters' second London show - Yochy Davis, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, bought tickets for the show as a protest.

"We were outside in the two nights that he was playing, we had placards and flags and leaflets to give…a lot of his followers don’t even know why we object to his behaviour," Ms Davis told LBC.

When Rogers wore his SS-styled uniform, which he says is a "depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue", Ms Davis and several others held up their flags, chanting: "Leave us Jews alone."

Ms Davis, who is from Israel, says she was quickly "manhandled" out of the venue.

"I was dragged away by a massive, massive guy. He was holding me really tightly, at some points he was lifting me off the ground. I kept saying he was hurting me, but he didn’t want to listen. Other people were really sympathetic," she said.

LBC has contacted the O2 Arena for comment.

Ms Davis continued: "It really upsets me that it’s allowed. It’s shocking that it’s allowed. He shouldn’t be allowed to pretend to not be causing harm by wearing that uniform."

Speaking about why she felt the need to protest, Ms Davis told LBC: "I always grew up in the shadow of it. I can’t be silent, I just can’t."

It comes after Berlin police said they were investigating the singer on suspicion of "incitement of the people" following his performance in Germany.

Meanwhile, authorities in the United States labelled Waters' performance "deeply offensive to Jewish people".

Our statement on Roger Waters pic.twitter.com/VNVRGwafG8 — Anne Frank Trust (@AnneFrankTrust) June 8, 2023

Waters has also come under intense criticism over his performance from politicians in the UK.

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer called for the show to be cancelled, saying “the show should not be allowed to go ahead”.

Meanwhile, Michael Gove said Waters' behaviour falls short of what is expected of public figures.

Roger Waters in his controversial uniform. Picture: Getty

Jewish activists protesting outside the O2 in London. Picture: Getty

After facing criticism for his performance in Berlin, Waters hit back at claims his show is anti-semitic, saying he is being targeted by "bad faith actors".

Posting his statement online, Waters said: "My recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith actors from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles.

"The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.

🚨 Sir Keir Starmer intervenes on the Roger Waters gigs saying “the show should not be allowed to go ahead”



I ran a story for @LBC last week with three London Rabbis and a govt adviser expressing concerns



Cabinet Minister Michael Gove also intervenes https://t.co/5Ow3ba6IQo pic.twitter.com/jLnurkZqRW — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) June 7, 2023

He continued: "Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' in 1980.

"I have spoken out my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression from whenever I see it.

"When I was a child after the war, the name of Anne Frank was often spoken in our house, she became a permanent reminder of what happens when fascism is left unchecked.

"My parents fought the Nazis in World War II, with my father paying the ultimate price.

"Regardless of the consequences of the attacks against me, I will continue to condemn injustice and all those who perpetrate it."