Home Office boss resigns over 'vicious campaign against him'

Sir Philip Rutnam has resigned. Picture: PA

Top Home Office civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam has resigned following what he called "a campaign against him".

He has said he intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.

Sir Rutnam said that there has been an "orchestrated" campaign against him.

The decision comes just days after reports of tensions between him and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has been accused of "bullying her staff".

She denies all the allegations.

Sir Rutnam said he believed his experience was "extreme" but part of a "wider pattern" in the government.

In a statement, the civil servant said: "I have this morning resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office.

"I take this decision with great regret after a career of 33 years.

"I am making this decision now because I am making a claim against the Home Office for constructive dismissal.

"In the last 10 days I have been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign.

"It has been alleged that I have briefed the media against the Home Secretary - this, along with many other claims, is completely false."

Sir Rutnam has had a series of run-ins with Priti Patel. Picture: PA

He went on: "The Home Secretary categorically denied any involvement in this campaign to the Cabinet Office.

"I regret I do not believe her. She has not made the effort I would expect to dissociate herself from the comments.

"Even despite this campaign I was willing to effect a reconciliation with the Home Secretary.

"But despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no effort to engage with me to discuss this.

"I believe these events give me very strong grounds to claim constructive, unfair dismissal and I will be pursuing that claim in the courts."

Sir Philip said he had "encouraged" the Home Secretary to "change her behaviours" as his duties included "protecting the health, safety and well-being" of staff.

He went on: "My experience has been extreme but I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour.

"I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands.

"Behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out."

Sir Philip Rutnam was the top civil service in the Home Office. Picture: PA

Responding to Sir Philip's resignation, Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA, the senior public servants' union, said it "demonstrates once again the destructive consequences of anonymous briefings against public servants who are unable to publicly defend themselves."

He added: "This cowardly practice is not only ruining lives and careers, but at a time when the Home Office is being tasked with delivering a demanding Government agenda on immigration, and preparing for a public health emergency, it has diverted energy and resource in to responding to unfounded accusations from sources claiming to be allies of the Home Secretary.

"The FDA has supported Sir Philip throughout this period and will continue to support him in his claim for constructive dismissal.

"He had a choice to resign and go quietly with financial compensation. Instead he has chosen to speak out against the attacks on public servants.

"I know many thousands of his colleagues will recognise the courage and integrity he is showing in doing so and will applaud his decision.

"The Home Office now needs to find new leadership at a time when it needs stability.

"Those who engage in anonymous briefings need to bear the responsibility for this destructive behaviour.

"Only the Prime Minister can put a stop to this behaviour and unless he does so, he will have to accept his own responsibility for the consequences."