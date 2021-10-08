Home Office forks out £6k Domino's bill to feed migrants arriving on British soil

8 October 2021, 13:38 | Updated: 8 October 2021, 13:46

The orders were made in July when more than 3,500 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing channel.
The orders were made in July when more than 3,500 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing channel. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The Home Office spent more than £6,000 on Domino's pizzas in July alone to feed migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel from France, figures show.

The Dover branch of the chain sold hundreds of pizzas to the Home Office in July totalling £6,750.

The pizzas were provided while migrants were at Tug Haven, which is a short-term holding facility in Dover for migrants after they have been taken from the beach or sea.

The figures come from a disclosure log for the Home Office, and contained five separate orders.

The most expensive order, for £1,824, was logged with the comment: "This was an urgent need to feed a large number of migrants that had been on the Tug Haven compound in Dover for over 12 hours, and were likely to stay over 24 hours due to issues blocking their movement with resources and the Irc (immigration removal centre) estate."

Read more: 'No reason' for asylum seekers to attempt Channel crossing, Priti Patel tells Tories

Meanwhile, an entry for £1,789 said: "Purchased by Clandestine Operational Response Team (Cort) for use at Tug Haven where we have migrants arriving on small boats.

"Due to the high number of migrants arriving and the length of time they had not eaten, it was agreed to purchase 200 pizzas."

The dates the pizzas were bought or the total number of pizzas bought was not disclosed.

Read more: French police accused of shooting migrants in boats trying to cross English Channel

In the same one-month period other entries in the log show hundreds of pounds spent on tea, coffee and other refreshments. An additional £3,960 was spent on sunhat for staff and migrants, as well as £3,230 on blankets.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are committed to delivering the best value for money for the British taxpayer. We ensure all spending is carefully scrutinised to make sure that every pound of taxpayers’ money is spent in the most effective way."

The orders came in July, when at least 3,510 migrants arrived in the UK having crossed the Channel.

There were multiple days in which hundreds of migrants arrived as they took advantage of calm weather conditions. The highest number of migrants ever recorded on one day was 430 on July 19.

Since the start of the year, more than 17,000 migrants have succeeded in reaching the UK - double the figure for the whole of 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

No 10 appoints former Tesco boss as expert supply chain adviser

Exclusive
Furious mum calls eco-mob "selfish" for disrupting her daughter's education.

Furious mum blasts ‘selfish’ eco-mob for making daughter late to school

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC tougher laws are needed to prevent Insulate Britain protesters from causing further chaos

'Glued fools': Transport Secretary hits out at 'dangerous' Insulate Britain protests

Conservative MP and former minister James Brokenshire has tragically died at the age of 53.

James Brokenshire dies aged 53 after lung cancer battle

Residents in affected postcodes are urged to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and teeth-cleaning

E. coli water warning: Residents in hundreds of postcodes affected

Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists and free speech activists

Coventry's bombed-out cathedral has been one of its cultural centres during its time as UK city of culture

Eight areas longlisted to be named UK city of culture 2025

Two protesters glued themselves to the road near the M25

Eco mob target Old Street and M25 in latest disruptive rush hour protest

Researchers found UK meat consumption has fallen by 17% in a decade.

UK meat consumption falls by 17 per cent in a decade

Millions of people are being urged to take up the flu jab

Millions of people urged to book flu jab as it could kill 60,000 people this year

The military have been called in to help the ambulance service.

Armed forces deployed to support Welsh Ambulance Service under growing pressure

Only seven countries are left on the red list.

Travel rules explained: Which countries are on the red list and when will PCR tests end?

A man who claimed to be a police officer and tried to "arrest" a woman has been jailed.

Man who pretended to be police officer to 'arrest' woman jailed

The red list has been slashed to seven countries.

Travel update: Red list slashed to just seven countries

Mike Ashley's ownership of Newcastle United has come to an end.

Premier League approves takeover of Mike Ashley's Newcastle United

He was caught on video disguised as a woman, wearing a fat suit, before throwing acid over his ex.

'Jealous' man who wore fat suit to disguise himself as woman jailed for acid attack on ex

Latest News

See more Latest News

Filling stations in London and the South-East are running dry more quickly.

Fuel industry says recovery 'not quick enough' as pumps left dry in London and South-East
NatWest is the first financial institution in the UK to face prosecution under money laundering laws

NatWest facing £340m fine after historic money laundering prosecution
Metropolitan Police launched an investigation for the missing cousins

Teenage girls reported missing found safe as man arrested over human trafficking
Renaming streets with links to the slave trade could cost councils hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Renaming streets in wake of BLM could cost hundreds of thousands, LBC reveals
Children are being asked to wear face masks to school again.

Schools bring back masks as Covid cases soar amongst pupils

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference.

Boris Johnson faces backlash over ‘economically illiterate’ conference speech
A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Prince Andrew's lawyers will receive a copy of a 2009 settlement.

Prince Andrew lawyers to see confidential settlement that could end civil lawsuit
The petition for the Night Tube to reopen has been launched following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Thousands sign petition for Night Tube to reopen to keep women safe after Everard murder
Sir Peter Bottomley believes MPs should earn the same as GPs.

Tory MP describes 'grim' struggle of living on £82k a year as he asks for raise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC hears from the Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

LBC hears from the Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day
LBC hears from black-led youth charity on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

LBC hears from black-led youth charity on Global’s Make Some Noise Day
The Thomas Cook CEO was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Changes to travel rules are 'good news' for holidaymakers, but more clarity needed
Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years
Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech
'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police