Home Office Funds £10m For "Significant Increase" In Tasers For Police

It's "Time For Tasers" for more Police officers as the Home Office agree to fund a 'significant increase' in the number of officers equipped with the self-defence tool.

LBC's Nick Ferrari started the "Time For Tasers" campaign following the rise of attacks against police officers and now the Home Office has awarded UK Police forces an addition £10m to ensure that more frontline officers have the tool to help defend themselves and the public.

The funding will mean over 60% of frontline officers can be trained and equipped with the device, a move which Home Secetary Priti Patel said, after an appaling spate of assaults on police, would help officers "keep themselves safe on the job."

Priti Patel said: "I’ve been completely appalled by the recent spate of serious assaults on police officers, which is why I’m giving chief constables the resources to dramatically increase the number of their officers who carry tasers.

"They keep us safe and now I’m giving them what they need to keep themselves safe on the job."

The Home Office said a recent Police Federation of England and Wales survey found 94% of officers think Tasers should be issued to more frontline staff.

Nick Ferrari said: “This is fantastic news; not for me but the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every minute of every hour of every day to keep us safe. Now we can help protect those who protect us.