Home Office refuses to reveal true cost of failed flight to Rwanda ‘because it could make future flights cost more’

6 October 2022, 09:27

"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration...
"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration... Picture: Getty

By Charlotte Lynch

The Home Office has refused to reveal the true cost of a failed flight to take migrants to Rwanda over concerns it could prevent them from getting value for money when chartering aircraft in the future.

The Home Office is refusing to disclose exactly how much was spent on a failed deportation flight that was due to take off on June 14 2022.

The taxpayer funded flight was cancelled minutes before it was due to take off after a legal intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.

The privately chartered Boeing 767 aircraft appeared to be on the tarmac at MoD Boscombe Down in Wiltshire for over 12 hours, before removal orders for the seven people that were due to be on the plane were scrapped.

Some estimates have put the cost of the dud flight at £500,000, but this has not been confirmed by the government.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper slammed the Home Office’s refusal to disclose the true cost to taxpayers, saying “it’s frankly a disgrace - what have they got to hide?”

LBC submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Home Office asking how much money was spent on chartering the plane on the 14th June 2022, the same day the flight was due to take off.

But the government department refused to reveal the details of the cost, saying it would put the airline at a disadvantage to its competitors.

In their original response, the Home Office accepted there was a "general public interest in providing information to enable the public to understand decisions which may affect them and how the government allocates taxpayers money."

But it decided that the public interest in favour of withholding the information was greater than that in favour of disclosure, because it could prevent them from getting value for money when chartering aircraft in the future. 

The Home Office argued that it could discourage flight operators from working with them "fearing disclosure of information that may damage them commercially".

LBC appealed this, but the Home Office again refused, claiming it would put the airline involved at a disadvantage to it's competitors.

In their response to LBC's appeal, the Home Office Information Rights Team said: "All flights are procured by creating competition between all suitable airlines and aircraft that are technically compliant in meeting the specific requirements of the customer. Releasing details of price undermines the integrity and the competitive nature of the procurement exercise.

It was also revealed that the Home Office signed a confidentiality contract with the airline, in which "pricing information is considered confidential and therefore if released, this would breach the confidentiality obligations that are in place."

The Home Office said: "Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of operating aircraft has already considerably reduced. There would be a direct negative impact on customers due to lack of availability and would lead to price increase. 

“All third-party aircraft operators and other service providers that are used to operate charter flights include confidentiality clauses within their contract for each flight. Pricing information is considered confidential and therefore if released, this would breach the confidentiality obligations that are in place."

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told LBC: “People are entitled to know how much tax payers money is being spent on this policy, that the Home Secretary has already admitted is failing. 

“We know they have spent £120 million already with no chance of getting it back, even though this policy is unworkable and unethical, but they haven’t told us yet the full cost. It’s frankly a disgrace that they are refusing to provide this information now - what have they got to hide?”

LBC also asked how many hours in total the Home Office had chartered the plane for on 14th June 2022.

READ MORE:‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants

READ MORE: Liz Truss facing backlash from cabinet over plans to loosen immigration rules

Demonstrations Take Place Against Cross-Channel Migration
Demonstrations Take Place Against Cross-Channel Migration. Picture: Getty

The Home Office claimed that this information "could be used by those who would, or would be likely to, disrupt immigration enforcement activity and prejudice our ability to safely operate charter flights and the operation of immigration controls in general."

In their refusal following our appeal, they argued that "release of this information would reveal the length of time the plane was under contract for, prior to departure. Revealing this information, along with other pieces of information in the public domain, would allow those interested in disrupting lawful activity to build up a picture of operational capability which would be used to prejudice law enforcement and immigration controls."

The deportation flight would have seen the first asylum seekers deported from the UK to Rwanda under the government's Rwanda migration partnership.

The agreement has been signed for an initial period of five years, at a cost of £120m to agree with the east African country.

Steve Crawshaw, policy and advocacy director for the charity Freedom from Torture, which filed a legal challenge against the policy to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda, told LBC: "It is striking that they really don't want to tell us what they're doing, and how they are spending taxpayers money on what they're trying to do, at the same time as refusing to acknowledge some fairly basic issues about the legality of what is happening - they're pushing back on both of those things.

"It's a striking pattern, the government constantly moves ahead with a certain determination to basically drown out any of the sensible or humane voices saying 'please don't do this'. They simply don't listen."

It comes as new Home Secretary Suella Braverman told an event at the Conservative Party conference that it is her "dream" and "obsession" to see a flight carrying asylum seekers take off to Rwanda.

She vowed to make the scheme "work" - and used her first major speech since taking on the role to outline proposals to ban migrants who use the dangerous and illegal route across the Channel from claiming asylum in Britain.

The new laws, which would go further than the Nationality and Borders Act which came into force in June, will impose a blanket ban on anyone deemed entering the UK illegally from seeking refuge.

So far this year more than 33,500 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey from France.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Horror in London rush hour as four stabbed 'over bike theft' in Bishopsgate

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right)

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

Breaking
Ex-policeman Panya Khamrap carried out his rampage after being fired for drug offences.

At least 34 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Mother and father kissing baby stock image Getty

'Mum and dad' or 'ladies and gentlemen' banned under new 'woke' language guide for councils

Nurses are chanting slogans and marching to Downing Street...

Nurses start voting on whether to strike after record-breaking numbers leave the profession

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Labour leader Keir Starmer

High-street banks called in for 'crisis talks' with Chancellor amid warning of ‘eye-watering’ mortgage increases

Outside of King's Cross Railway station

18-year-old fighting for his life after being stabbed outside of King's Cross Station

Kevin Spacey Appears In Court On Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey due in US courts today to face allegations of sexual assault

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget announced a number of tax cuts, but now a new report suggests average households will still be worse off because the tax thresholds are not changing

Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Filming of 'Rust' to resume after Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over fatal shooting of cinematographer on set

A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland

Man stabbed to death and wife severely injured in 'disturbing' attack during funeral ceremony in Ireland

An LGBT Conservatives event took place at Reflex bar (right) during the Conservative party conference

Attendees at Tory LGBT event during conference 'received homophobic abuse'

-

Buckingham Palace dismisses June 3 date for Charles’s coronation as ‘purely speculation'

Public won't vote for a party with such an 'appalling' lack of discipline, says Tory MP

Conservatives must show a united front to win election, Tory MP tells Andrew Marr

-

Liz Truss and Home Sec Suella Braverman at odds on immigration, says Rory Stewart

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mugshot of the attack suspect

35 dead after gun attack at Thailand childcare centre

The Thai flag

23 children among 30 dead in gun attack at Thailand childcare centre

A TV screen shows a news programme about North Korea''s latest missiles launch

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys aircraft carrier

BRITAIN-POLITICS-DEFENCE-DAY

British warship to patrol North Sea to protect pipelines over 'sabotage' fears

A migrant is saved during a rescue operation on the Greek island of Kythira

Dramatic rescues after two migrant boats sink off Greece

South Korea Gender Equality Ministry

New South Korea government seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

A baby is treated for malnutrition

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

A Nobel medal

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

Eurowings planes at Stuttgart airport

German carrier Eurowings cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike

GREECE-SYRIA-TURKEY-CONFLICT-MIGRATION

At least 16 migrants dead and 30 missing after two boats sank off Greek coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London