Home Office shows 'little concern over damage caused by immigration failures'

18 September 2020, 00:00 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 00:05

A scathing report by MPs has criticised the Home Office over its attitude towards immigration enforcement
A scathing report by MPs has criticised the Home Office over its attitude towards immigration enforcement. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Home Office has been accused of basing immigration policies on "anecdote, assumption and prejudice" instead of evidence, and having no idea of the effect they have on migrants.

According to a scathing review from the Public Accounts Committee, the government department shows far too little concern over the damage caused by its failures on "both the illegal and legitimate migrant populations".

Published on Friday, the findings said the Home Office has "no idea" what its £400 million immigration enforcement annual spending achieves, and instead appears to formulate policies not on evidence but on "anecdote, assumption and prejudice".

Committee chair Meg Hillier said: "The Home Office has frighteningly little grasp of the impact of its activities in managing immigration.

"It shows no inclination to learn from its numerous mistakes across a swathe of immigration activities - even when it fully accepts that it has made serious errors.

"It accepts the wreckage that its ignorance and the culture it has fostered caused in the Windrush scandal - but the evidence we saw shows too little intent to change, and inspires no confidence that the next such scandal isn't right around the corner."

Labour MP and chair of the Public Accounts Committee Meg Hillier slammed the Home Office in response to the report
Labour MP and chair of the Public Accounts Committee Meg Hillier slammed the Home Office in response to the report. Picture: PA Images

Despite "years of public and political debate and concern", the department still does not know the size of the illegal population in the UK, the report said.

The committee reiterated criticism previously raised by the National Audit Office about the department not estimating the illegal population in the UK since 2005.

The latest report said the Home Office had "no answer" to concerns that "potentially exaggerated figures calculated by others could inflame hostility towards immigrants".

The department does not know whether hostile environment policies have deterred illegal migration, it added.

A lack of evidence and "significant" lack of diversity at senior levels has created "blind spots" in the organisation, the report said, describing the Windrush scandal as demonstrating the "damage such a culture creates".

The department also does not know why so many migrants were released from detention because they could not deport them as planned last year, the report said.

It also warned the Home Office was "unprepared for the challenges the UK's exit from the EU presents to its immigration enforcement operations", adding that the department had been unable to provide evidence, when asked in July, that it had begun discussions with EU counterparts on international operations.

The committee said it was not convinced the department is "sufficiently prepared" to properly safeguard the existing, legal immigrant population in the UK, while also implementing a new immigration system and responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scathing report claims the Home Office and Home Secretary Priti Patel could not provide any evidence about preparedness for leaving the EU
The scathing report claims the Home Office and Home Secretary Priti Patel could not provide any evidence about preparedness for leaving the EU. Picture: PA Images

It gave the Home Office six months to come up with a detailed plan to make sure its decision-making is led by data and evidence so it can analyse its work, particularly with regard to tackling illegal migration.

Minnie Rahman, campaigns and public affairs manager for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, said the report paints a "very accurate picture of a clueless, careless and cold-hearted Home Office.

"It is but the latest in a slew of reports to slam the Home Office's working culture and practices."

The charity echoed the committee's calls for change, adding: "Immigration policy and practice must be based on robust evidence, proper staff training and a new culture of respect and care for individuals."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Restrictions on care home visits are expected to be announced

Coronavirus: Restrictions on care home visits to be imposed as part of winter plan
New restrictions are expected to be imposed on Lancashire in the coming days

Lancashire expected to face lockdown measures after rise in cases
Trump

Trump downplays legacy of slavery in appeal to white voters

Cheer Child Pornography

Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Postal Service States Lawsuit

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail ahead of election
Hundreds of people were said to have been turned away from the site in Catford

'Hundreds' turned away from Catford test site after QR code 'shambles'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments after her dad died of Covid-19

Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London