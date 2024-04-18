Home Office worker arrested for ‘selling’ UK residency as dozens of staff remain under criminal investigation

By Danielle De Wolfe

A Home Office worker has been arrested over claims they tried to 'sell' UK residency to an asylum seeker.

The case worker, based in Northern Ireland, is alleged to have contacted a vulnerable asylum seeker and asked for £2,000 in return for approving his refugee application.

Sensitive Home Office records are thought to have been used as part of the alleged attempted scam, which saw a senior asylum "decision maker" contact the man in March 2024.

It comes as new freedom of information figures reveal that dozens of Home Office staff are currently under criminal investigation for offences including immigration crime, drug offences and fraud.

The Home Office confirmed the member of staff has since been suspended.

According to BBC News, the official allegedly claimed "95% of people like you" have their applications refused.

The employee is reported to have suggested the man could make a direct payment to guarantee application success.

"If I could help him, he could help me," the man told the news outlet, who adds the employee requested a £2,000 fee.

"He basically offered me a positive decision," the man added.

A Home Office spokesperson said the department expected "the highest standards" from its staff.

It added that it would be "inappropriate" to comment further at this time due to the ongoing police investigation.

It coincides with freedom of information figures obtained by The Guardian linked to an anti-corruption criminal investigation unit known as ACCIU.

The request revealed the department had flagged 16 allegations that were either 'awaiting charging advice or trial' according to the news outlet, with a further 18 said to be under investigation.

The data also revealed that two Home Office staff received criminal convictions following investigations by the department.

The news coincides with the rollout of the UK's eVisa scheme, with immigration documents set to be replaced by 2025.

Labour's Shadow Immigration Minister, Stephen Kinnock, said these were "deeply concerning allegations".

He added that the Conservative government had "lost control" of the UK's asylum system.