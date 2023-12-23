Home Secretary 'made date-rape joke about wife' just hours after announcing new anti-spiking law

23 December 2023, 21:58 | Updated: 23 December 2023, 22:02

Cleverly told female guests at the reception that "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it&squot;s only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported.
Cleverly told female guests at the reception that "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Home Secretary James Cleverly reportedly made a joke about giving his wife a date-rape drug hours after announcing a spiking crack-down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Cleverly's unguarded remarks came just hours after his Home Office announced plans to crack down on spiking.

He told female guests at the reception that "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported.

Read More: New measures to tackle spiking announced by government - but stop short of making it specific offence

Mr Cleverly also laughed that the secret to a long marriage was ensuring your spouse was "someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there".

The Home Secretary met his wife Susie at university and the couple have two children.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Kenya - Day 1
The Home Secretary met his wife Susie at university and the couple have two children. Picture: Getty

Conversations at Downing Street receptions are usually understood to be "off the record" but the Sunday Mirror decided to break that convention because of Mr Cleverly's position and the subject matter.

Allies of Mr Cleverly said his comments were made in a private setting but he recognises they were inappropriate.

Mr Cleverly has previously described tackling violence against women and girls as a "personal priority" and called spiking a "perverse" crime.

A spokesman for the Home Secretary said: "In what was always understood as a private conversation, James, the Home Secretary, tackling spiking made what was clearly meant to be an ironic joke - for which he apologises."

Senior Labour figures criticised Mr Cleverly's "appalling" comments.

Alex Davies-Jones, shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said: "'It was a joke' is the most tired excuse in the book and no one is buying it.

"If the Home Secretary is serious about tackling spiking, and violence against women and girls, then that requires a full cultural change. The 'banter' needs to stop and it has to start at the top."

Labour Party Conference 2023
Labour Party Conference 2023. Picture: Getty

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Spiking is a disturbing and serious crime which is having a devastating impact on young women's lives. It is truly unbelievable that the Home Secretary made such appalling jokes on the very same day the Government announced new policy on spiking.

"It suggests that despite being the Cabinet minister ultimately responsible for tackling violence against women and girls he doesn't get how serious this is. Victims will understandably be questioning if they can trust him to take this vile crime seriously."

Ministers have pledged to modernise the language used in legislation to make clear spiking is a crime and announced a series of other measures as part of a crackdown.

But they stopped short of making spiking - when someone puts drugs into another's drink or directly into their body without their knowledge or consent - a specific offence.

Between May 2022 and April 2023, there were 6,732 reports of spiking in England and Wales - including 957 reported incidents of needle spiking.

On average police receive 561 reports of spiking a month, with the majority being made by women typically after incidents in or near bars and nightclubs, according to a Home Office report.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has warned that the UK will be tough on Iran as it seeks to tackle the state's malign influence on geopolitics.

Cameron gets tough on Iran as he vows to tackle 'malign influence' of Islamic dictatorship

Israel Palestinians

More than 90 Palestinians killed as Israeli strikes hit two homes

A butcher has shut up shop days before Christmas leaving customers out of pocket as they race to save their festive dinners.

Butcher shop leaves customers hundreds of pounds out of pocket after sudden closure days before Christmas

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy installation was removed in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Man arrested after anti-war Banksy piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed

Christmas Day could be the hottest on record as forecasters dash hopes for snow anywhere but in the Scottish highlands.

Christmas Day 'could be hottest on record' as only Scottish highlands to see snow

Czech Shooting

Czech Republic comes to a standstill to mourn victims of Prague shooting

Brits have been warned of travel disruptions due to the weather.

Travel mayhem hits roads, rail and ports as 70mph winds forecast while shoppers make ‘last-minute Christmas dash’

The Archers actor Ian Pepperell has died aged 53.

The Archers and EastEnders actor Ian Pepperell dies aged 53

Vatican Benedict XVI

Collection of homilies by late Pope Benedict XVI to be published

Christmas cards could arrive as late as February.

Late Christmas? Christmas cards could arrive 'as late as February' after 'prioritisation of parcels over letters'

India Kashmir Violence

Anger in remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir as three die in army custody

A council leader has asked for the art work to be returned.

Council would ‘like Banksy artwork back’ after anti-war piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed
Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike ‘kills 76 from one family’ as offensive expands in southern Gaza

All the supermarket opening times this Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2023: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

Alex Batty says he taught himself after leaving school.

Alex Batty says he educated himself by ‘reading Harry Potter 20 times’ during six years without school

Nearly 14 million are expected to drive home this weekend.

Jingle Hell: Christmas travel mayhem enters third day as drivers told to brace for road closures and stormy weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spending over Christmas can be stressful

Six tips to stay on top of your spending over Christmas - we’re still in a cost of living crisis
Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to help send scrapped cars to Ukraine.

Sadiq Khan calls on government for help to send cars from Ulez scrappage scheme to ‘provide vital support to Ukraine’
French soldiers in Niger

France completes military withdrawal from Niger

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Protesters at the mural of Manuel Ellis after the verdict of the trial was read

US jury clears police officers in death of black man Manuel Ellis

Cocaine usage is the second highest in the world in the UK

UK has second highest rate of cocaine use in the world, figures show

The US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court says it will not intervene yet to rule on Trump prosecution

The changes to migration salaries will come in two phases

Migrants will have to meet new £38,700 salary threshold but not until 2025, Sunak says, after backlash from Tory right
The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Israeli troops walk in the Gaza Strip

Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000 as Israel expands ground war against Hamas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'
Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit