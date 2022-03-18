Homes for Ukraine branded 'embarrassing publicity stunt' by refugees at Polish border

18 March 2022, 22:13

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''
Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei (right) but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Megan Hinton

The UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded an "embarrassing publicity stunt" after refugee's have been forced to spend hours filling in forms with information they "just don't have" after fleeing a war torn country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC's Vicky Etchells has spent the day at the humanitarian centre in Poland where thousands of people are still desperately fleeing over the border.

One volunteer Brit Flo, from Gloucester, who has been helping refugee Sergei to fill in forms, described the new scheme as "bureaucratic, laborious and finickity" after slamming the UK for their lack of presence at the border.

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but despite being in close contact with the UK sponsor, the Ukrainian refugee spent over five hours filling in forms and has had to pay to get documents translated into English.

Speaking to LBC Flo said: "So we’ve been here for five hours. These people are traumatised, Segei comes from Kyiv, which is being heavily bombed.

"And the last thing they need right now is like a heavily bureaucratic, laborious, finickity process like the one that we're having to go through right now.

Read more: Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

Read more: Russian TV cuts away from Putin rally in World Cup stadium as he rambles about 'genocide'

"How can I get closer to someone then literally it being my mother and father who I can call at any minute. I've got all their details. I know that all their details and I am sitting with the person trying to get across with my mum and dad over in the UK, not working, filling out all that information as I asked them. How could you get a closer link than that? And it's still taking us hours."

Explaining the process Flo said the UK government wanted documents scanned and sent over including passports, bank statements and even mortgage statements, something which refugee's may not have thought to bring when fleeing Russian bombardment.

The process includes having to pay to get the important Ukrainian documents translated into English after spending time scanning them into a specialised website.

Flo continued: "It's too big a stretch really to ask someone who's had to flee their town, 'oh actually, we want all of your mortgage documents and all of your paperwork and we actually now want it in English rather than Ukrainian'.

"All the other countries here are just sending hundreds of people off every few hours on the buses. And we're just literally sat here and it's taking one day to even go halfway through with Sergei."

Read more: Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?

Read more: Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Speaking about his frustration with the scheme Sergei told LBC he worries about families filling in the form when the refugee centre has a turn around of just 15 hours.

"If you have let’s say a wife, husband, two kids, you [would] have to spend a couple days I think to fill all these forms, one by one," he said.

Expressing her frustration at the Government scheme, Flo continued: "It almost just feels like some sort of publicity stunt that they've said this.

"It even says on the gov.uk website, the UK is known as the most one of the most open, welcoming countries.

"And there’s literally no one here, like unless they’re hiding in an office and they haven't come out for a week, we've been walking up and down these corridors all week and there's no UK presence here at all.

"And it feels embarrassing right now because people are queuing up over there and going to all the different countries and the UK one is just sat there just kind of just looking around like how are we supposed to how is this pulled this off?"

Read more: Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

Read more: 'I can't solve every problem' Rishi Sunak warns as calls mount to scrap fuel duty

Whilst some refugees spend hours combing over paperwork to entre the UK, other are now heading back to help fight for their country.

More than 3 million people have escaped Ukraine since Russian troops began their bombardment, but after seeing desperate scenes from their country, some citizens are making the dangerous decision to return home.

Today LBC spoke with Alyssa as she queued to board a train heading from Poland to Lviv.

Explaining why she was about to embark on the perilous journey, she said: "So two weeks ago I moved to Poland and I thought I am not needed here but I am still needed in Ukraine.

"I want to go back because I want to work I want to help our soldiers, I want to make our children sleep well without hearing bombs again."

She ended the interview with a desperate plea, asking the West to "please help us close the sky".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

David Cameron is driving a lorry to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution

Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

cleaner

Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

murder top image

'Devil-obsessed Ripper' jailed for 42 years for murdering woman and violating her body

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke heckled by Dover protesters.

Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

Joey Barton arriving at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday

Joey Barton's trial for 'assaulting wife' delayed after she writes letter defending him

Putin delivered a speech to thousands over the Ukraine war - but TV cut away towards the end

Russian TV cuts away from Putin rally in World Cup stadium as he rambles about 'genocide'

Rishi Sunak was speaking at the Conservative spring forum

'I can't solve every problem' Rishi Sunak warns as calls mount to scrap fuel duty

arnie

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes viral telling Russian people about 'illegal' war in Ukraine

The prams are a poignant reminder of the toll the war has taken on Ukraine's children

Tragic square of 100 empty prams for Ukraine's children 'mercilessly killed' by war

Rishi Sunak's virtual address to Scottish Tory conference

'Blink and you might miss it': Chancellor accused of 'insulting' Scots in two-minute speech
Sarah Fullard stumbled and fell in her garden.

Mum-of-two dies in tragic garden furniture incident after celebrating putting it together

P&O has caused controversy in recent days

Explained: What has P&O done and why?

DVLA staff were off work on full pay despite the application backlog crisis

Hundreds of DVLA staff skip work on full pay despite application backlogs

Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover

P&O crew member recalls being woken up after night shift to 'bombshell' firing video

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disney

Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school marching team
Syria Emirates

Syria’s president Bashar Assad visits United Arab Emirates

Space station blast-off

Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin praises Russian troops as assault on Ukraine’s cities continues
Ukrainian refugee in Poland

UN: 6.5m people displaced inside Ukraine in addition to refugees who have left
Michael Davis

Police deputy jailed for a year over traffic-stop shooting of teenager
International Space Station

Nasa chief plays down reports of friction with Russian counterparts
Supporter of Boyko Borissov

Bulgarian former PM Boyko Borissov in custody over corruption claims
A journalist at TOLO News

Taliban release TV staff arrested over report criticising ban on foreign shows
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Joe Biden discusses situation in Ukraine during call to China’s Xi Jinping

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police