Man to appear in court charged with alleged homophobic attack at bus stop in Brixton

By EJ Ward

A man has been charged following a homophobic attack at a bus stop in Brixton.

Jabbard Mabounda, 31, will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court later today charged with one count of racially/religiously aggravated ABH and two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault by beating.

This relates to an incident on Brixton Road, SW9 at 10:30pm on Saturday 19 August.

A couple heading home from Black Pride were attacked while waiting at a bus stop on Brixton Road in south London.

The pair were taken to for treatment before being discharged.

Both victims are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.