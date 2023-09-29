Man to appear in court charged with alleged homophobic attack at bus stop in Brixton

29 September 2023, 10:07 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 10:21

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A man has been charged following a homophobic attack at a bus stop in Brixton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jabbard Mabounda, 31, will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court later today charged with one count of racially/religiously aggravated ABH and two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault by beating.

This relates to an incident on Brixton Road, SW9 at 10:30pm on Saturday 19 August.

A couple heading home from Black Pride were attacked while waiting at a bus stop on Brixton Road in south London.

Read more: Number of casualties as school coach flips over M53 sparking huge rescue operation

Read more: Pub offers £1,500 free bar tab for information on who felled iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, as teenager arrested

The pair were taken to for treatment before being discharged.

Both victims are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Up to 50 pupils injured after a school bus flipped over in rush hour on the M53

Major incident declared after school bus flips over on M53 leaving up to 50 pupils injured - one with major trauma

A new report calls for the Minister for Pubs to be brought back to lead a cross-government taskforce responsible for long-term strategy for British pubs

Calls to 'bring back' Minister for Pubs to help save 'beating heart of communities' amid calls for tax rebates

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

'Irresponsible' owner of American Bully that savaged police horse in east London park convicted of dog offences

Boy bailed over felling of Sycamore Gap Tree

Boy, 16, arrested after world-renowned Sycamore Gap Tree cut down released on bail

German shoppers

Inflation drops sharply in Europe – but higher oil prices loom

Iranian satellite launch

US acknowledges Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit

The blast has killed at least 53 people

Suicide bomber kills at least 53 and injures dozen more in blast at religious celebration in Pakistan

Injured people

Deadly blast hits celebration rally in south-west Pakistan

Sunken car

Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Wally's owner claims the two were there to meet players.

Baseball fan denied entry to game with ‘emotional support alligator'

Police incident

Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following deadly clashes

Flood warnings are in place for parts of the UK

Brits brace for flooding after Storm Agnes arrives with heavy winds and downpours - but warm weather is on the way

M53 school bus crash

Number of casualties as school coach flips over M53 sparking huge rescue operation

Refugees embrace

More than 70% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population flees to Armenia

Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro

Democratic rising stars rally round Biden’s re-election bid

Nick Adderley

Top police officer faces probe for wearing Falklands medal despite being too young to fight in the war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Idris Elba has paid tribute to Elianna Andam on an Instagram post.

'Tougher' knife crime deterrents needed, says Idris Elba after knife killing of Elianne Andam
Abortion rally

Thousands of women in Latin American cities call for abortion rights

The energy price cap is set to fall

Energy price cap to fall from Sunday, but campaigners call for more support for vulnerable people
Migration Italy

UN reveals over 2,500 now dead or missing as 186,000 cross Mediterranean in 2023

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

Teenager, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam in Croydon after devastated family gather at vigil
This parliament is likely to have presided over the biggest set of tax rises since records began

UK on track for biggest tax rises since the Second World War, and 'Covid is not to blame'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump will not try to move Georgia case to federal court, lawyers say

The gunman killed three people in Rotterdam

Rotterdam shooter was 'alcoholic Nazi' who 'tortured animals' before killing three people in gun rampage
Mohamad Al Bared has been found guilty of building a drone for Islamic State

'Very dangerous and very clever' UK student built kamikaze drone for Islamic State in his bedroom
The Twice Brewed is offering a reward for information about the tree feller

Pub offers £1,500 free bar tab for information on who felled iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, as teenager arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit