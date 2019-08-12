Hong Kong Airport Cancels All Flights Due To Protests

Hong Kong International Airport has cancelled departing flights. Picture: PA

Escalating protests have led Hong Kong International Airport to cancel all flight departures on Monday, as thousands are demonstrating in the main terminal.

Hong Kong's airport has cancelled all remaining flights for the day, after more than 5-thousand pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the airport, which is one of the world's busiest transport hubs.

People are demonstrating over claims of police brutality, a planned extradition law and a call for more democracy.

The demonstrations in the territory are now into their tenth week.

"Other than departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," said airport authorities.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Hong Kong's Airport Authority said they were cancelling all flights that were not yet checked in.

More than 160 flights scheduled to leave after 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) will now not depart.

The disruption comes after more violence on the streets and China's warning that there will be "no leniency or mercy".

Beijing officials have strongly condemned Sunday's violence and linked violent protesters to "terrorism".

Police have been firing tear gas and rubber bullets at gas mask-wearing protesters during two months of unrest on Hong Kong's streets.