Hong Kong Suspends Debate On Proposed China Extradition Law After Mass Protests

15 June 2019, 08:48 | Updated: 15 June 2019, 08:58

Hong Kongers protest over proposed China extradition law
Hong Kongers protest over proposed China extradition law. Picture: Getty

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said the city's government will suspend debate on a proposed extradition bill following mass protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the Hong Kong government will suspend its highly controversial plan to allow extraditions to mainland China after mass protests from Hong Kong residents.

Speaking to a press conference, Ms Lam said the bill had "caused a lot of division in society", adding she heard calls for her government to "pause and think".

"I have to admit in terms of explanation and communication, there were inadequacies," she said.

"We have to bear in mind the greatest interests of Hong Kong."

She had previously refused to withdraw the bill, with protesters calling for her resignation.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the government will suspend debate on its proposed extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the government will suspend debate on its proposed extradition law. Picture: Getty

It comes after days of large-scale protests from residents who fear the law could be used to target politician opponents of the Chinese state.

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, who blockaded streets around the government headquarters to try to stop debates taking place.

More to follow...

