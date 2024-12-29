Horrific bodycam footage shows New York prison guards beating inmate Robert Brooks to death

29 December 2024, 15:25

Preliminary examinations determined the cause of death was 'asphyxia due to compression of the neck'
Preliminary examinations determined the cause of death was 'asphyxia due to compression of the neck'. Picture: New York State Attorney General's Office

By Charlie Duffield

Horrific body-worn camera footage released on Friday shows correctional officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York punching and kicking a handcuffed inmate in a fatal beating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident is now under investigation by the New York attorney general.

Robert Brooks was pronounced dead on December 10 at Wynn Hospital in Utica, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

According to prison documents, the 43-year-old had been serving a 12-year prison sentence since 2017 for first-degree assault.

The footage shows Brooks' face to be bloody in parts, with officers kicking and punching him, whilst his hands are handcuffed behind his back.

In one moment, an officer seems to push something in Brooks' mouth before hitting him over and over in the face.

Another officer then punches Brooks in the groin before using a shoe to strike him.

Read More: Heartbreaking last words of passenger revealed as crew members miraculously survive South Korea plane crash

Read More: At least two dead and six injured as tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas and Mississippi

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations previously announced it had opened an investigation into Brooks’ death.

On Friday, James said: “As Attorney General, you have my word that we will use every possible tool available to us to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly."

She said four of the officers involved were wearing body cameras but did not activate them, so the cameras did not record audio of the incident.

“These videos are shocking and disturbing, and I advise all to take appropriate care before choosing to watch them,” she added

Brooks had been transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility, another Oneida County prison, to Marcy Correctional Facility on December 9.

Parts of the footage show Brooks, face down with his hands handcuffed behind his back, being carried into the building by three officers.

But it's not known why Brooks was brought into the exam room.

Brooks died the day after the assault.

Preliminary examinations determined the cause of death was "asphyxia due to compression of the neck."

Elizabeth Mazur, a lawyer representing the Brooks family, said in a statement that the videos show "the horrific and extreme nature of the deadly attack".

"He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff," Ms Mazur said of Brooks.

After the video's release, Hochul - New York's governor - said that she was "outraged and horrified" by the incident and felt compelled to hold those involved responsible.

"The state of New York has zero tolerance for individuals who break the law, and I am committed to holding everyone involved fully accountable," she added.

The New York union that represents prison workers said in a statement to local media outlets that what "we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Part of the Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 lies on the ground near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan’s president says crashed plane was shot down in Kazakhstan by Russia

A Palestine Actionist uses an elevated platform to drill the exterior walls of UAV Engines with a hammer5 and bolster during the action.

Five Palestine Action activists arrested over Elbit Systems factory protest on Christmas Day

At least three people have died attempting to cross the Channel in small boats

French authorities confirm the deaths of at least three migrants in the English Channel

Thousands of Georgians have been protesting every night since Kavelashvili won the elections, which his party is accused of rigging.

Former Man City footballer sworn in as Georgia’s president as pro-EU predecessor refuses to step down

People attend an AfD election rally in Magdeburg, Germany

Musk causes uproar by backing German far-right party ahead of key elections

Rescue crews work near the wreckage of the plane at Muan airport in South Korea

179 confirmed dead after plane crashes off South Korea runway and catches fire

Police have released CCTV footage of when the car was last spotted.

Police ‘extremely concerned’ as woman who was dragged into car and assaulted is still missing

60 per cent of Brits say weighing passengers risks stigmatising heavier flyers

Air passengers divided over moves to weigh travellers on flights and charge heavier people more

Azerbaijani president Aliyev said some Russian circles wants to 'cover up the issue'

Azerbaijani plane crashed ‘due to shooting from the ground’ and Russia ‘wanted to cover up the issue’ says country’s president
At least 177 people have died after a Jeju Air passenger crash landed before skidding and crashing into a concrete wall in South Korea.

At least 177 people killed in South Korea plane crash as experts question bird strike theory as cause of tragedy

Labour is facing a growing backlash across the country regarding proposals to build a new generation of waste incinerators

Labour slammed for plans to build more than 40 ‘greenwashing’ waste incinerators

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu having prostate removed as he faces crises on multiple fronts

Georgian President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili speaks at his swearing-in ceremony in Tbilisi

Kavelashvili inaugurated as Georgia’s president, complicating path towards EU

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim vows toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and shows little sign of abating

Flight chaos continues as thick fog blankets UK with conditions set to continue throughout the day

A man casts his vote in Croatia's presidential election, at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia holds presidential election with Nato and EU critic considered favourite

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby (L), 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight (R)

Upcoming Peaky Blinders film ‘won’t be the end’ of the franchise, says creator Steven Knight
The Woodlands, an area north of Houston has been damaged by the storm.

At least two dead and six injured as tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas and Mississippi

‘Brighter’ weather is expected before a New Year’s Eve washout

‘Brighter’ weather expected ahead of New Year’s Eve washout

Disposable vapes are often littered, but even if properly thrown away pose a risk for the environment.

Belgium set to ban disposable vapes in groundbreaking move for EU nations

The passenger plane crashed while landing at South Korea's Muan International Airport.

At least 176 passengers dead after bird strike sends South Korean plane skidding into concrete wall
A man vapes on a disposable electronic cigarette in Brussels

Belgium bringing in new year ban on disposable electronic cigarettes

Firefighters and rescue team members work on the runway of Muan International Airport

Death toll climbs to 120 after plane crashes on landing

Fire engines work to extinguish a fire at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea

At least 62 people dead as plane catches fire after crash on landing

Debris block a portion of the road

Two dead as tornadoes touch down in Texas and Mississippi

The UK has pledged millions of pounds more to help bring Russian war criminals to justice for atrocities in Ukraine.

Lammy pledges millions more in British funding to hunt for Russian war criminals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News