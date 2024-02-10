Horror plane crash into back garden miraculously sees pilot escape with his life and no-one else injured

A pilot of a light aircraft has survived a shocking crash into a back garden in North Wales, escaping with non life-threatening injuries in the landing in which no one else was injured. Picture: Steve Davies

By Chay Quinn

A pilot of a light aircraft has survived a shocking crash into a back garden in North Wales, escaping with non life-threatening injuries in the landing in which no one else was injured.

The plane crashed into the back garden of a house in Bodffordd, near Llangefni, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Steve Davies, who lives next door, told the PA news agency he heard a noise "like an engine misfiring and cutting out" followed by "a sound like trees getting hit then a loud bang".

"I didn't know it was a light aircraft crashing until my neighbour came over asking if I saw anything," he said.

"At that point police and fire service were on the way."

Mr Davies said he is "fine" now, adding he was thankful for how quickly emergency services responded to the incident.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot's injuries were not life-threatening.

"At 1.44pm today (10 February) we received reports of a light aircraft crashing close to a residential area in Bodffordd, near Llangefni," the statement said.

"We attended the location, along with North Wales Police officers and ambulance crews.

"The male pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and he was subsequently conveyed to hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

"No other injuries were reported from the scene."