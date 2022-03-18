Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

A hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients has been jailed for five months. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

A hospital cleaner on an NHS mental health unit who stole bank cards and medicine from dead patients has been jailed for five months.

Erika Pusnyte, who worked at the Cavell Centre in Peterborough, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, fraud by false representation and possession of a class B drug.

The 32-year-old has been jailed for five months at Peterborough Crown Court.

Members of staff first noticed items, such as medical supplies, bank cards and medicine, going missing as early as July last year.

Cambridgeshire Police were called last October to take statements from staff when Ms Pusnyte was identified as a suspect.

The incidents took place at the Cavell Centre in Peterborough. Picture: Alamy

She was later searched and found to be in possession of a stolen bank card, and amphetamines, a class-B drug.

Later in the investigation, it was found that Ms Pusnyte had stolen items from a number of dead hospital patients.

PC Malachi Creedon said: “Pusnyte abused her position of trust while working at the hospital site.

"Not only were her actions morally wrong but also constituted several serious offences against vulnerable victims.”